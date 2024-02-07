English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

Did You Know Yoga Can Make Your Skin Glow? All You Have To Do Is Practice These Yoga Asanas

While Yoga is popularly famous for its fitness miracle and peace of mind, certain special asanas can also make your skin glow.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Yoga poses
Yoga poses | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yoga poses can be an effective way to get the radiance on the skin by incorporating them into the daily routine. Besides the physical benefits of flexibility and strength, certain yoga postures stimulate blood circulation, promote detoxification, and relieve stress- contributing to natural and healthy glow.

Yoga poses not only enhance your overall well-being but also work great for achieving the coveted radiant complexion. Embracing  the energy of the mindfulness and movement as incorporating into the world of yoga for a luminous and rejuvenated skin glow.

Benefits of  Yoga poses

Halasana (Plow Pose)

Halasana can be an excellent way to calm your mind, reduce stress and fatigue, and improve your digestive process. All these problems tend to show on your skin and curing them automatically leads to a healthy and glowing visage.

 

 

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Sarvangasana, also known as the Shoulder Stand, is a yoga pose that can improve skin quality and texture.  It can help improve blood circulation to the face, reduce the appearance of dark circles, and nourish and detoxify the skin.

 

 

Sirsasana (Headstand)

Sirsasana may help in improving the concentration, balance and posture of the body and can reduce the production of stress hormones.

 


Matsyasana

In Matsyasna, arch your back and place both of your palms on the tops of your thighs or rest them on the floor. Expand your chest toward the ceiling. Hold for 10 breaths. The benefits of Matsayana: this pose is said to stimulate the thyroid gland and help optimize its function.

Trikonasana

The Trikonasana, or triangle pose, stimulates the function of the entire body and gives a lateral (side) stretch to the spine. It helps reduce blood pressure, stress, and anxiety.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana indirectly helps your skin to be healthy. This asana allows your heart and lungs to open up, thus improving your breathing. This lead to better blood circulation that aids in removing toxins and free radicals from the body.

Uttanasana

Uttanasana yoga is also referred to the standing forward bend pose. The Uttanasana posture folds the body forward, giving the back an intense stretch. It may help to strengthen the spine and loosen tight hamstrings. It may reduce the digestive ailments such as constipation enhancing the digestive process.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

