×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Do You Know That Resting Goes Beyond Sleep? Here Are Different Forms Of Rest Your Body Needs

Resting is as important as working as a good period of rest is required to be productive. Let us see how resting goes beyond just sleeping.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Forms of rest
Forms of rest | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After working hard for days at a strecth, your body craves for rest. And it is important to understand that rest is not just about sleeping, it includes various forms of resting that are essential for well-being and optimal functioning of the body. Understanding and prioritising these different types of rest can lead to improved physical, mental, and emotional health. Let us know about different types of rest that will result in improved physical, mental and emotional health.

Physical rest

Physical rest involves giving your body time to recuperate from daily activities and exercise. This includes both passive rest, such as lying down or sitting, and active rest, which involves engaging in low-intensity activities like walking or gentle stretching. Physical rest allows muscles to repair and regenerate, reduces the risk of injury, and promotes overall physical recovery.

Different types of rest | Image: Unsplash

Mental rest

Fact-paced and always moving, surviving in this world requires mental rest. It is crucial for maintaining cognitive function and mental well-being. This form of rest involves giving your mind a break from constant stimulation and mental exertion. Activities like meditation, light yoga, and deep breathing can help quiet the mind, reduce stress, and improve focus and concentration.

Emotional rest

Emotional rest involves acknowledging and addressing your emotions to promote emotional well-being and resilience. This may include setting boundaries, practising self-care, and seeking support from loved ones or a therapist. Taking time to process and express emotions allows for emotional release and renewal, leading to greater emotional balance and stability.

Social rest

Social rest involves disconnecting from social interactions and obligations to recharge and replenish social energy. While human connection is essential for health as man is a social animal, it's also important to recognise when you need solitude and time alone. Engaging in solitary activities like reading, journaling, or spending time in nature can provide the necessary social rest needed to restore energy and help you reconnect with yourself.

Different types of rest | Image: Unsplash

Sensory rest

In our sensory-rich environment, sensory rest is often overlooked but equally important. This form of rest involves reducing exposure to sensory stimuli such as noise, light, and screens. Taking breaks from electronic devices, spending time in quiet environments, and practising activities that engage other senses, such as painting or taking a relaxing bath.

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

IPL 2024, RCB vs KKR

a few seconds ago
Noida Police Slaps Rs 80,500 Fine On 2 Girls For Creating 'Vulgar Holi Reels' On Moving Scooter And Delhi Metro

Vulgar Holi Reels

a minute ago
China stocks rise

China stocks gain

5 minutes ago
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric

UN Reacts to CM's Arrest

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls Live

9 minutes ago
Pomelo Fruit

Health Benefits Of Pomelo

11 minutes ago
Representational image of a school bus.

Delhi school fee hike

13 minutes ago
What Is Po Cha? Know Everything About This Salty Tibetan Tea

What Is Po Cha?

13 minutes ago
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe Customer Demands Refund for Meal Not Served

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
Wheelchair-bound man's bungee jump in Rishikesh

Wheelchair Man Bungeejump

17 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir gets into a fight with Virat Kohli

Kohli vs Gambhir in IPL

20 minutes ago
'Make America Pray Again': Trump Sells Bibles for $59.99 Amidst Legal Pressures

Trump Selling Bibles

24 minutes ago
'Not just Aai, Indian Kids Also saying 'AI': PM Modi Tells Bill Gates in Candid Interaction

PM Modi with Bill Gates

24 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Setback for Congress

30 minutes ago
Amazon One

Amazon One hover to pay

38 minutes ago
Forms of rest

Different Types Of Rest

an hour ago
March 31 financial deadlines

Personal finance deadline

an hour ago
BJP to Move EC Against Siddaramaiah's Son Over His 'Goonda' Remarks Against Amit Shah

BJP Slams Congress

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Villagers Torch Liquor Store After 8-Year-Old's Body Found in Lake

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago

  5. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo