Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Do You Work A 9-5 Corporate Job? Here Are Quick Exercises To Help You Stay Fit

With a little creativity, disciple and determination, staying fit while working long hours in the office is within reach for everyone.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Quick Exercises For Corporate Employees
Quick Exercises For Corporate Employees | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Corporate life often entails long hours of sitting at a desk, which can take a toll on physical health and well-being. However, including quick and simple exercises into your daily routine can help counteract the negative effects of sedentary work and keep you feeling energised and productive throughout the day. You can do these exercises in your office or after work in a quick time span to stay fit and healthy.

Desk stretches

Take a few moments throughout the day to stretch your muscles and release tension. Try simple stretches like neck rolls, shoulder shrugs, and wrist rotations to alleviate stiffness and improve flexibility. You can also stand up and stretch your legs by reaching for your toes or doing calf raises.

Quick Exercise In Office | Image: Unsplash

Chair yoga

Practice chair yoga poses to promote relaxation and improve circulation while sitting at your desk. Try seated spinal twists, chair pigeon pose, and seated cat-cow stretches to stretch and strengthen your muscles without leaving your chair. Chair yoga can help relieve stress and improve posture, making it an ideal exercise for busy professionals.

Mini workouts

Take short breaks throughout the day to do mini workouts that target different muscle groups. Try exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and tricep dips using your desk or a sturdy chair as support. Aim for 10-15 repetitions of each exercise to get your heart rate up and build strength and endurance.

Walking meetings

Instead of sitting in a conference room for meetings, suggest walking meetings to get moving and stimulate creativity. Take your colleagues for a stroll around the office building or nearby park while discussing business matters. Walking meetings can help break up long periods of sitting and promote collaboration and problem-solving.

Walking meetings | Image: Unsplash

Stair climbing

Take advantage of staircases in your office building to squeeze in some cardio exercise during breaks. Instead of taking the elevator, opt to climb the stairs for a quick and effective workout. Climbing stairs can help boost cardiovascular health, increase energy levels, and burn calories, making it an excellent way to stay fit on the go.

Desk exercises

Adding desk exercises to your daily routine to engage your muscles and improve circulation while working is very impactful. Try leg lifts, desk push-ups, and seated leg extensions to strengthen your lower body and core muscles. Desk exercises can help combat the effects of prolonged sitting and boost productivity and focus.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

