Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic condition marked by progressive muscle weakening and degeneration, primarily affecting boys. Caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene on the X chromosome, DMD disrupts the production of the dystrophin protein, crucial for muscle cell integrity. This disorder is part of a group known as dystrophinopathies, which also includes Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD), a milder form of DMD, and DMD-associated dilated cardiomyopathy.

What are the symptoms of DMD?

Symptoms typically emerge in early childhood, around ages 2 to 3, starting with muscle weakness in the shoulders, arms, hips, and thighs. This leads to difficulties in movements such as rising from the floor, climbing stairs, and walking. As the disease progresses, it also affects the heart and respiratory muscles, leading to serious health issues like respiratory failure. Despite being primarily diagnosed in boys, DMD can occasionally affect girls.

Historically, individuals with DMD had a shortened life expectancy, rarely living beyond their teenage years. However, advancements in cardiac and respiratory care have significantly improved the quality of life and survival rates for those affected. Today, many with DMD can pursue higher education, engage in careers, and lead fulfilling personal lives, with survival into the early 30s becoming increasingly common.

Image credit: Unsplash

What causes this genetic disorder ?

This disease was first described in the 1860s by French neurologist Guillaume Benjamin Amand Duchenne. It wasn't until the mid-1980s that significant breakthroughs were made in understanding the genetic basis of DMD, paving the way for today's treatment advancements and improved life expectancy for those living with the condition.

Image credit: Unsplash

What are the carriers of DMD ?

Carriers of the DMD gene, usually mothers, may not show symptoms but have a 50 per cent chance of passing the mutated gene to their offspring. A small percentage of carriers may experience mild to severe muscle weakness or cardiac issues.

