Dynamic Body Weight Exercises To Include In Your Fitness Regime

Hitting the gym can be quite monotonous at times while you're in the initial stages of becoming a healthier version of yourself. While activities like swimming, playing your favourite sport can keep you inspired, body workouts provide you a refreshing break heading out and begin your workout in the comfort of your home. Here are five dynamic body weight exercises to invigorate your fitness regime with a fun twist.

Plank Variations

The plank, a fundamental exercise focused on core strength, can be modified in numerous ways to keep your routine fresh and challenging. Try side planks to engage your obliques or plank jacks for a cardio boost. These variations not only fortify your core but also enhance shoulder and arm strength, making them a multifaceted addition to your workout.

Squat Jumps

Elevate your regular squats by incorporating jumps. This plyometric variation increases your heart rate, cardiovascular health, while strengthening your legs and glutes. Squat jumps are best for building one's explosive power and endurance, offering a high-intensity twist to your lower-body workout.

Image credit: Unsplash

Diamond push-ups

Push-ups are a classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. To add variety, experiment with different hand placements, such as diamond push-ups, or elevate your feet for an increased challenge. These variations not only build upper body strength but also improve balance and stability.

Lunges with a Twist

Lunges are suitable for enhancing leg strength and flexibility. Add a twist to it by rotating your torso with each lunge to engage your core and boost your agility. This modification adds a new dimension to the exercise, to further increase coordination and balance.

Image credit: Unsplash

Burpees

This full body exercise is the ultimate body weight workout, combining squats, jumps, and push-ups. They not only improve your cardiovascular endurance, strength, and flexibility, but also increase the overall workout efficiency.







