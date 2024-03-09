×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

Dynamic Body Weight Exercises To Include In Your Fitness Regime

If you are looking for a change from your monotonous gym routine, try out these fun body-weight home workouts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bodyweight workout
Bodyweight workout | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hitting the gym can be quite monotonous at times while you're in the initial stages of becoming a healthier version of yourself. While activities like swimming, playing your favourite sport can keep you inspired, body workouts provide you a refreshing break heading out and begin your workout in the comfort of your home. Here are five dynamic body weight exercises to invigorate your fitness regime with a fun twist.

Plank Variations 

The plank, a fundamental exercise focused on core strength, can be modified in numerous ways to keep your routine fresh and challenging. Try side planks to engage your obliques or plank jacks for a cardio boost. These variations not only fortify your core but also enhance shoulder and arm strength, making them a multifaceted addition to your workout.

Squat Jumps 

Elevate your regular squats by incorporating jumps. This plyometric variation increases your heart rate, cardiovascular health, while strengthening your legs and glutes. Squat jumps are best for building one's explosive power and endurance, offering a high-intensity twist to your lower-body workout.

Image credit: Unsplash

Diamond push-ups

Push-ups are a classic exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, and triceps. To add variety, experiment with different hand placements, such as diamond push-ups, or elevate your feet for an increased challenge. These variations not only build upper body strength but also improve balance and stability.

Lunges with a Twist

Lunges are suitable for enhancing leg strength and flexibility. Add a twist to it by rotating your torso with each lunge to engage your core and boost your agility. This modification adds a new dimension to the exercise, to further increase coordination and balance.

Image credit: Unsplash

Burpees 

This full body exercise is the ultimate body weight workout, combining squats, jumps, and push-ups. They not only improve your cardiovascular endurance, strength, and flexibility, but also increase the overall workout efficiency.




 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

5 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

5 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

5 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

5 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

5 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mamata Banerjee to Launch TMC Election Campaign in Kolkata on March 10

    Lok Sabha Elections21 minutes ago

  2. Rohit Sharma TROLLS HIMSELF with 'Garden' post in pic with youngsters

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 live MI vs GG: MI lose two wickets in quick succession

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  4. Entire Nation Discussing Torture Inflicted on Women of Sandeshkhali: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Greets Public With 'Trishul' At Kashi Vishwanath Temple | WATCH

    India News41 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo