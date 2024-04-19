Ankur Warikoo Sheds Weight Post 40, Here Is How You Can Do It | Image:Unsplash

Ankur Warikoo, an author, entrepreneur, and content creator, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he'd lost 10 kg over the past year. In his post, Mr Warikoo shared before and after photos, clearly and proudly showcasing his transformation. He said that he had been inspired by actor Farhan Akhtar to become fat-free at the age of 43.

My trainer @Sagarahujashow shared this before after



Exactly a year apart

79kgs > 69kgs

Just 10kgs but a different person pic.twitter.com/cz9IOqArmh — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo)

As we age, maintaining a healthy weight and staying in shape can become more challenging, especially when it comes to burning fat. While it takes extra hard work and dedication to get a sculpted body post 40 like Ankur Warikoo, here are some ways you can do it.

Fat free at 43!



Video releasing on the 20th, documenting the journey, hopefully inspiring others to take charge of their health. pic.twitter.com/9i6BUg4nFU — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo)

Prioritise strength training

Strength training is essential for building and preserving lean muscle mass, which helps boost metabolism and burn fat more efficiently. Incorporate resistance exercises such as weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, and resistance band workouts into your fitness routine at least two to three times per week. Focus on compound movements that target multiple muscle groups simultaneously, such as squats, lunges, deadlifts, and push-ups, to maximise calorie burn and muscle growth.

Cardiovascular exercise

In addition to strength training, cardiovascular exercise is crucial for burning calories and promoting fat loss. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise per week, as recommended by the American Heart Association. Choose activities you enjoy, such as walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, or dancing, and mix up your workouts to keep them challenging and engaging.

Watch your diet

Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is key to burning fat and achieving your weight loss goals. Focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats, and limit your intake of processed and sugary foods. Pay attention to portion sizes and practise mindful eating to avoid overeating. Consult with a registered dietitian or nutritionist to create a personalised meal plan that suits your nutritional needs and lifestyle.

Watch your diet | Image: Unsplash

Get plenty of sleep

Quality sleep is essential for overall health and weight management, as inadequate sleep can disrupt hormone levels and metabolism, leading to weight gain and increased fat storage. Aim for seven to nine hours of sleep per night and establish a regular sleep schedule to promote restful and rejuvenating sleep. Create a relaxing bedtime routine, avoid caffeine and electronic devices before bed, and create a comfortable sleep environment free from distractions.

Check your stress levels

Chronic stress can contribute to weight gain and stubborn belly fat, so it's essential to manage stress levels effectively. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga, and mindfulness to help calm the mind and body. Engage in activities you enjoy, spend time outdoors in nature, and prioritise self-care to reduce stress and promote overall well-being.

Hydrate yourself

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day is essential for staying hydrated and supporting fat loss. Water helps flush toxins from the body, regulates metabolism, and promotes satiety, preventing overeating. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day, and eat hydrating foods such as fruits, vegetables, and herbal teas into your diet.