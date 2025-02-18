“Feeling Tired, Dizzy, Or Craving Sugar?”: Virat Kohli's Dietician Reveals Three Quick Tests To Check For Dehydration

Virat Kohli ’s Dietician: Experiencing dehydration is common, especially during seasonal changes. There are multiple reasons why one may feel dehydrated, often leading to fatigue, dizziness, and sugar cravings.

To help you identify dehydration symptoms, dietician and Olympic sports nutritionist Ryan Fernando who has worked with multiple celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Fardeen Khan, Rohit Sharma , Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, etc. shares three simple self-check tests in a video on Instagram.

“Feeling tired, dizzy, or craving sugar? You might be dehydrated!”, states Virat Kohli’s dietician in his caption.

Three simple tests to check for dehydration

Here are three quick ways to check if your body is dehydrated, as recommended by Virat Kohli’s dietician:

Skin Pinch Test: Pinch the skin on the back of your hand. If it takes time to return to its normal position, it may indicate dehydration.

Tongue Check: Look at your tongue in the mirror. If it appears dry or has a white coating, it could be a sign that you’re not drinking enough water.

Sweat and Urine Colour Test: Less sweating and dark yellow urine, especially in summer, are strong indicators of dehydration.

Hydration tip