Updated May 26th, 2024 at 21:59 IST
Five Types Of Warning Pains That Signal A Heart Attack
Recognising these symptoms and understanding their potential implications can help ensure timely and potentially life-saving medical care.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Heart attack symptoms can vary widely, from severe chest pain to mild, atypical discomforts or even no pain at all. While not every ache signals a heart attack, certain types of pain, particularly when combined with other symptoms, can be warning signs.
Body Pains that are indicate of a heart attack
Chest Pain: The most common and recognizable symptom is chest pain or discomfort, which can feel like pressure, tightness, squeezing, or heaviness. This pain usually occurs in the center or left side of the chest.
Arm Pain: Discomfort or pain in one or both arms, particularly radiating from the chest to the left arm, is a common indicator. The pain can also extend to the shoulders and back.
Throat and Jaw Pain: Some individuals experience pain in the throat or lower jaw, especially during physical activity. This pain may resemble a toothache, choking sensation, or pressure in the neck.
Abdominal Pain: Upper abdominal pain can sometimes signal a heart attack. This discomfort may feel like aching, tightness, or pressure and might be accompanied by vomiting.
No Pain: Approximately 10% of heart attacks occur with very mild or no pain, a condition known as silent myocardial ischemia. This is more prevalent among diabetics, elderly individuals, and those with neuropathy.
It’s crucial to understand that heart attack symptoms can differ significantly from person to person. Severe or persistent symptoms, especially when accompanied by sweating, dizziness, or anxiety, warrant immediate medical attention.
Simple and quick diagnostic tests, such as ECG, ECHO, and blood titers, can help distinguish heart-related pain from other types. In the event of a heart attack, prompt action is vital. The phrase “time is muscle” underscores the importance of quick intervention to save heart muscle from damage and prevent cardiac deaths.
Published May 26th, 2024 at 21:59 IST