Follow These Tips And Hacks To Reduce Your Cortisol Levels

In today's time, our lives are dominated by work deadlines, and personal struggles that everyone is attempting to overcome in the pursuit of happiness. During such a scenario, one’s cortisol, which is stress hormone, could shoot up. Here’s a list of ways to reduce its effects on most nerve-wracking days.

Good sleep cycle

Establishing a consistent bedtime routine such as taking a shower or reading a book can help your brain and body start winding down, as per a Medical News report. A regular sleep schedule is one of the most effective ways to improve your sleep, while causing the cortisol levels to drop.

Regular exercise

Although, intense physical activity temporarily raises cortisol levels, it significantly decreases them afterward, therefore, fostering bodily growth to meet one's physical challenges, as per a Healthline report. Routine exercise has been shown to diminish the cortisol response over time, offering a robust defense against stress. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases highlights the role of regular exercise in lowering the risk of chronic diseases and boosting your overall health and stress resilience.

Image credit: Unsplash

Mindful recognition of stress

Mindfulness infused into your daily routines can aid in managing stress-inducing thoughts. This inner thought led stress reduction method focuses on acknowledging stressful thoughts without judgment, and to allow for a healthier processing of emotions, which causes a dip in cortisol levels.

Image credit: Unsplash

Implement breathing techniques

Controlled deep breathing exercises works a quick fix for stress related issues, the Healthline report claimed. It helps in activating the parasympathetic nervous system, also known as the "rest and digest" system, as per the Healthline report. Techniques such as belly or diaphragmatic breathing are particularly effective in lowering stress and cortisol levels, providing working professionals as a simple means of maintaining calmness in the mind and body, according to a Medical News Report.