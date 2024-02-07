Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

From Sunset To Slumber: Building An Evening Routine For A Healthier You

A healthy evening routine fosters a sense of balance, nurtures your well-being, and prepares you for a rejuvenating night's sleep.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Engage in light exercises in the evening
Engage in light exercises in the evening | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
When we talk about fitness and health, the first thing that comes to our mind is the much-hyped morning routine. While it is very important to kickstart your day on a healthy note, it is equally important to carry that energy throughout the day. So, the key to a sustainable fitness routine is to understand how to keep up your energy throughout the day and your evening routine plays a huge role in doing that. Here's a guide to help you design an evening routine that builds a healthier and more balanced you.

Disconnect from screens

In the hour leading up to bedtime, disconnect from electronic devices. The blue light emitted from screens can interfere with melatonin production, disrupting your sleep-wake cycle. Instead, engage in calming activities like reading a book or practicing gentle stretches to signal to your body that it's time to wind down.

Hydrate yourself

Sip on a calming herbal tea or warm water infused with lemon to hydrate your body. Staying adequately hydrated supports digestion and can contribute to a more restful night's sleep. Be mindful of caffeine intake, opting for decaffeinated options in the evening.

Reflect and journal

Allocate a few minutes for reflection and journaling. Acknowledge the positive aspects of your day, express gratitude, and jot down any thoughts or concerns. This practice helps declutter your mind, promoting a sense of calm before bedtime.

Gentle workout

Include gentle exercises or stretching into your evening routine. This not only aids in relaxation but also helps release any tension built up throughout the day. Engage in practices like yoga and meditation to center your mind and body.

Prepare a nourishing snack

Avoid heavy or sugary foods close to bedtime, as they can disrupt sleep. Instead, choose nutritious and light snacks like Greek yoghurt with berries, a handful of nuts, or a piece of whole-grain toast with almond butter for a satisfying and digestion-friendly option.

Prepare a sleep sanctuary

Transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. Dim the lights, create a comfortable sleep environment with cosy bedding, and adjust the room temperature to your preference. A calming and clutter-free space enhances relaxation and encourages a deeper sleep. Establish a regular bedtime that allows for seven to eight hours of sleep, aligning with your body's natural circadian rhythm. 

