Updated March 9th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

Get Rid Of Eye Strain With These Easy Exercises

Here are some easy techniques to help relieve eye strain and keep your eyes feeling refreshed after long hours in front of a screen.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Exercises For Eye Strain
Exercises For Eye Strain | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
In today's digital age, many of us spend prolonged periods staring at screens, leading to eye strain and discomfort. Fortunately, there are simple exercises you can add to your daily routine to alleviate eye strain and promote healthier vision. Here are some easy techniques to help relieve eye strain and keep your eyes feeling refreshed.

Blinking exercises

Exercises for eye strain | Image: Unsplash

Blinking helps moisturize the eyes and spread tears evenly across the surface, reducing dryness and irritation. Practice blinking exercises by consciously blinking your eyes every few seconds for a minute or two. You can also try the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to blink and focus on an object at least 20 feet away.

Palming

Palming is a relaxation technique that helps soothe tired eyes and reduce stress. Rub your palms together vigorously to generate heat, then cup your palms over your closed eyes without applying pressure. Relax and breathe deeply for a few minutes, allowing the warmth from your hands to penetrate your eye area and ease tension.

Eye rolling

Eye rolling exercises help improve circulation and flexibility in the eye muscles, reducing strain and fatigue. Close your eyes and slowly roll them in a clockwise direction, then reverse and roll them counterclockwise. Repeat this motion several times, pausing briefly in each direction to stretch and relax the eye muscles.

Focus shifting

Focus shifting exercises help improve eye coordination and flexibility, reducing strain caused by prolonged near work. Hold your thumb out at arm's length and focus on it for a few seconds, then shift your gaze to an object in the distance. Alternate between focusing on your thumb and the distant object several times, allowing your eyes to adjust and refocus.

Exercises for eye strain | Image: Unsplash

Near-far focus

Near-far focus exercises help strengthen the eye muscles responsible for focusing at different distances, reducing strain and improving visual acuity. Hold a pen or pencil at arm's length and focus on the tip for a few seconds, then shift your gaze to an object in the distance. Repeat this process several times, gradually increasing the distance between the near and far objects.

Eye massage

Gently massage your eyelids and eye area with your fingertips to stimulate circulation and relieve tension. Start at the inner corner of your eye and gently massage in a circular motion outward along the brow bone, temple, and under-eye area. Repeat this motion several times, focusing on areas of particular tension or discomfort.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 14:40 IST

