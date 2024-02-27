Advertisement

Summer is here and with it comes dehydration, excessive sweating, and super hot temperatures. However, that does not mean all fitness enthusiasts will go easy during their workout sessions. Intense workouts are a part of many people’s regular routine, but the hot and humid weather demands that hydration be the prime focus during those sessions. Here are some ways in which you can ensure that you are hydrated during intense workouts.

Pre-hydration

Start hydrating well before your workout begins. Aim to drink at least 500 ml of water 2-3 hours before exercising to ensure that your body is adequately hydrated before you even start sweating.

Hydrate a couple hours prior | Image: Pexels

Hydration during workout

During your workout, sip water regularly to replenish fluids lost through sweat. Keep a water bottle within reach and take small sips of water every 15-20 minutes, especially during longer or more intense exercise sessions.

Maintain electrolyte balance

In addition to water, it's essential to replenish electrolytes lost through sweat, such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium. Consider hydrating with electrolyte-rich drinks or coconut water to maintain electrolyte balance and prevent muscle cramps and fatigue.

Protein shake

Consuming healthy and filling protein shakes can also be a good way to cool your body down and keep yourself hydrated during long and intense workout seassions.

Consume sports drinks

For prolonged or high-intensity workouts lasting longer than an hour, sports drinks can be beneficial for replenishing electrolytes and providing carbohydrates for energy. Look for sports drinks that contain electrolytes and carbohydrates in the form of glucose or sucrose for quick energy.

Water-rich foods

Incorporate hydrating foods into your pre-workout and post-workout meals and snacks. Foods with high water content, such as watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, and strawberries, can help contribute to your overall hydration levels. These foods should be a part of your regular summer diet.

Have a water-rich diet | Image: Pexels

Post-workout hydration

After your workout, continue to hydrate to replace fluids lost during exercise. Aim to drink another 500 mls of water within an hour of finishing your workout to replenish fluids and promote recovery.