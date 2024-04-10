Advertisement

Quality sleep is essential for good health and well-being. However, the truth of today’s busy routine is that we have no time to fit sleep into our schedule. Many people struggle to achieve restful nights on a regular basis. Stress, anxiety, and busy lifestyles can often interfere with our ability to fall asleep and stay asleep. However, simple breathing exercises just before your bedtime routine can help you relax, calm your mind, and improve sleep quality. Here are some effective breathing exercises that can help you sleep better at night.

Deep breathing (diaphragmatic breathing)

Deep breathing is a fundamental relaxation technique that involves slow, deep breaths to activate the diaphragm and stimulate the body's relaxation response. Lie down comfortably on your back or sit in a relaxed position. Place one hand on your abdomen and the other on your chest. Inhale deeply through your nose, allowing your abdomen to rise and expand while keeping your chest still. Exhale slowly through your mouth, feeling your abdomen fall. Repeat this process for several minutes, focusing on the rhythm of your breath and letting go of tension with each exhalation.

Deep breathing exercise | Image: Unsplash

4-7-8 breathing technique

The 4-7-8 breathing technique is a simple yet powerful exercise that can induce relaxation and promote better sleep. Begin by sitting or lying down in a comfortable position. Close your eyes and take a deep breath in through your nose for a count of four seconds. Hold your breath for a count of seven seconds. Then, exhale slowly and completely through your mouth for a count of eight seconds. Repeat this cycle four times, allowing yourself to sink deeper into relaxation with each breath.

Alternate nostril breathing (nadi shodhana)

Nadi Shodhana, or alternate nostril breathing, is a yogic breathing technique that helps balance the flow of energy in the body and calm the mind. Sit in a comfortable position with your spine straight and shoulders relaxed. Use your right thumb to close your right nostril and inhale deeply through your left nostril. At the top of your inhalation, use your right ring finger to close your left nostril, then release your right nostril and exhale completely. Inhale through your right nostril, then close it with your right thumb and exhale through your left nostril. Continue this alternating pattern for several minutes, focusing on the smooth and steady flow of breath.

Breathing exercises for sound sleep | Image: Unsplash

Box breathing (square breathing)

Box breathing is a simple yet effective technique that involves equalizing the length of your inhales, exhales, and pauses between breaths. Sit or lie down comfortably and close your eyes. Inhale deeply through your nose for a count of four seconds, allowing your abdomen to expand. Hold your breath for a count of four seconds. Exhale slowly and completely through your mouth for a count of four seconds, drawing your navel toward your spine. Finally, pause for a count of four seconds before beginning the next cycle. Repeat this sequence for several rounds, gradually extending the duration of each breath if comfortable.