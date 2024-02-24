Advertisement

Starting your day with an early morning workout not only energizes your body and mind but also sets the stage for optimal digestion and overall well-being. Incorporating exercise into your morning routine can stimulate your digestive system, improve nutrient absorption, and promote regularity. Here's how early morning workouts can help improve your digestion.

Boosts metabolism

Early morning workout | Image: Unsplash

Engaging in physical activity first thing in the morning kickstarts your metabolism, helping your body burn calories more efficiently throughout the day. A revved-up metabolism can aid in the digestion and processing of food, preventing digestive issues such as bloating and discomfort.

Blood circulation

Morning exercise increases blood flow to the digestive organs, including the stomach, intestines, and liver. Improved circulation helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to these organs, promoting better digestion and nutrient absorption.

Relieves stress

Exercise has been shown to reduce stress levels and promote relaxation, which can have a positive impact on digestion. Stress and anxiety can disrupt the digestive process, leading to symptoms such as indigestion, acid reflux, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). By starting your day with a workout, you can alleviate stress and promote a calm, balanced state of mind conducive to healthy digestion.

Stimulates bowel movements

Physical activity stimulates the muscles of the digestive tract, helping to move food through the digestive system more efficiently. Regular exercise can help prevent constipation and promote regular bowel movements, keeping your digestive system functioning smoothly.

Early morning workout | Image: Unsplash

Improves gut health

Exercise has been shown to promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which plays a crucial role in digestion and overall health. A diverse and balanced gut microbiome is associated with improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, and a reduced risk of digestive disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and leaky gut syndrome.

Establishes routine

Morning workouts help establish a consistent schedule for eating, exercising, and sleeping—all of which contribute to better digestion and overall health. Consistency is key when it comes to optimising digestion, as irregular eating and exercise habits can disrupt the body's natural rhythms and lead to digestive issues.