Updated March 10th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

How Morning Meditation Can Help You Get Rid Of Stress

Morning meditation practice can be a powerful tool to help you start your day with calmness, clarity, and resilience. Here are some of its benefits.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Morning meditation
Morning meditation | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Stress seems to have become an inevitable part of daily life. From the moment we wake up, we are bombarded with various responsibilities, deadlines, and challenges that can easily overwhelm us. However, morning meditation practice can be a powerful tool to help you start your day with calmness, clarity, and resilience. Here are some of its benefits.

Creating the space

Morning meditation | Image: Unsplash

Begin by carving out a dedicated space for your morning meditation. It could be a cozy corner in your home or simply a quiet spot where you won't be disturbed. Set the ambiance with soft lighting, cushions, or a comfortable chair, and perhaps some soothing background music or nature sounds.

Setting intentions

Before you begin your meditation, take a moment to set your intentions for the day. What qualities do you want to embody? What tasks or challenges do you need to approach with mindfulness and focus? By clarifying your intentions, you create a guiding framework for your practice.

Breath awareness

Close your eyes and bring your attention to your breath. Notice the sensation of the air entering and leaving your nostrils, the rise and fall of your chest and abdomen. Allow your breath to anchor you in the present moment, letting go of any thoughts or distractions that may arise.

Body scan

With each breath, gradually scan your body from head to toe, releasing any tension or tightness you may encounter. Pay special attention to areas where you hold stress, such as your shoulders, neck, and jaw. Soften and relax into each sensation, allowing your body to unwind and become more receptive to the present moment.

Mindfulness of thoughts

Morning meditation | Image: Unsplash

As you continue to breathe deeply, observe the thoughts that arise in your mind without judgment or attachment. Notice any patterns or tendencies, and gently redirect your focus back to your breath whenever you find yourself getting caught up in thought.

Gratitude practice

Take a moment to cultivate gratitude for the new day ahead and the opportunities it brings. Reflect on the blessings in your life, no matter how small, and allow yourself to fully appreciate them. Gratitude has been shown to have a profound impact on our mental and emotional well-being, helping to shift our perspective from lack to abundance.

Closing reflection

As your meditation comes to a close, take a few moments to reflect on how you feel. Notice any shifts in your mood, energy levels, or perspective. Remind yourself that you can carry this sense of calm and clarity with you throughout the day, meeting whatever challenges may arise with grace and resilience.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

