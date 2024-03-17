×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

Be it work, studies, or leisure, all these activities will take you outdoors, a conscious choice of water bottle usage can safeguard your health.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Metal Water Bottles
Metal Water Bottles | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As staying hydrated becomes a mantra for a healthy lifestyle, especially with rising temperatures, the choice of water bottle you carry gains prominence. Amidst growing concerns over plastic pollution and chemical leaching, metal water bottles, including those made of stainless steel, aluminium, and even copper, are gaining popularity as durable, eco-friendly, and health-conscious alternatives.

Unlike plastic bottles, which may contain Bisphenol A (BPA) or phthalates potentially harmful to health, metal bottles offer a safer option for carrying water. They help in maintaining the temperature of liquids for a longer duration, ensuring that your beverage remains they way you like having it, benefitting travellers, and people with outside-oriented work.

Advertisement

Metals to consider for your water bottle 

Stainless Steel is known for its durability and corrosion resistance, stainless steel bottles are a great choice. They do not lead to any metallic taste while drinking from it, are easy to clean, and do not retain odours, making them highly-suitable to carry all types of beverages.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash

Aluminium is a lightweight and cost-effective metal for water bottles, and eco-conscious choice due to their recyclability. However, they often feature a lining to prevent metal-beverage interaction, raising concerns for those wary of aluminium's health implications.

Valued in Ayurvedic practices for its health benefits, Copper used as the metal for water bottles boast antimicrobial properties and potential wellness boosts, such as improved digestion and immunity enhancement. Yet, caution is advised due to copper's reactivity with acidic substances and the potential risks of excessive copper intake.

Advertisement
Image credit: Unsplash

What to Look for in a Metal Water Bottle?

When selecting a metal water bottle, prioritise food-grade stainless steel or aluminium, ensuring they are BPA and phthalate-free. Consider the interior coatings or linings for safety and opt for non-toxic, food-safe options. For those desiring temperature control, double-walled stainless steel bottles with vacuum insulation are ideal for prolonging the desired temperature of your drink.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

7 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

12 minutes ago
Court seeks action taken report against cop assaulting people during Namaz in Inderlok

Actions Against Cop

15 minutes ago
Isuru Udana

Legends Cricket Trophy

16 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Myosistis

18 minutes ago
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district

Naxalite Killed

20 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

20 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life

21 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Release

22 minutes ago
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli In New Zealand

23 minutes ago
PBKS new jersey

PBKS new jersey

26 minutes ago
The G.O. A.T Life Trailer launch

The Goat Life Event

27 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Stuns In Gown

28 minutes ago
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Cong MLAs Threaten Sukhu

29 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Heads To Concert

30 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023

Lakshya Sen signs off

31 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

34 minutes ago
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton

Keaton On Ortega

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World10 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle10 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo