As staying hydrated becomes a mantra for a healthy lifestyle, especially with rising temperatures, the choice of water bottle you carry gains prominence. Amidst growing concerns over plastic pollution and chemical leaching, metal water bottles, including those made of stainless steel, aluminium, and even copper, are gaining popularity as durable, eco-friendly, and health-conscious alternatives.

Unlike plastic bottles, which may contain Bisphenol A (BPA) or phthalates potentially harmful to health, metal bottles offer a safer option for carrying water. They help in maintaining the temperature of liquids for a longer duration, ensuring that your beverage remains they way you like having it, benefitting travellers, and people with outside-oriented work.

Metals to consider for your water bottle

Stainless Steel is known for its durability and corrosion resistance, stainless steel bottles are a great choice. They do not lead to any metallic taste while drinking from it, are easy to clean, and do not retain odours, making them highly-suitable to carry all types of beverages.

Image credit: Unsplash

Aluminium is a lightweight and cost-effective metal for water bottles, and eco-conscious choice due to their recyclability. However, they often feature a lining to prevent metal-beverage interaction, raising concerns for those wary of aluminium's health implications.

Valued in Ayurvedic practices for its health benefits, Copper used as the metal for water bottles boast antimicrobial properties and potential wellness boosts, such as improved digestion and immunity enhancement. Yet, caution is advised due to copper's reactivity with acidic substances and the potential risks of excessive copper intake.

Image credit: Unsplash

What to Look for in a Metal Water Bottle?

When selecting a metal water bottle, prioritise food-grade stainless steel or aluminium, ensuring they are BPA and phthalate-free. Consider the interior coatings or linings for safety and opt for non-toxic, food-safe options. For those desiring temperature control, double-walled stainless steel bottles with vacuum insulation are ideal for prolonging the desired temperature of your drink.