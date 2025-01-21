Kareena Kapoor's Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Encourages To Check 3 Key Parameters For Determining Fitness

There are many reasons people want to achieve a certain weight, however, due to unrealistic beauty standards there are a lot of people who make unconscious decisions in deciding their mood based on their fatness and fitness. A recent social media post by actress Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar, highlights an important perspective that “weight loss that is not sustainable compromises your body’s capacity to function optimally. Instead of improving on health, it puts you at a risk of developing health issues."

In her Instagram post, which reaches over 1.5 million followers, Diwekar urged, “Do the right thing by your body and step off the weighing scales.”

Rethinking weight loss

In a video shared on her Instagram, Diwekar, who has worked with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan, explains that judging health solely based on body weight is flawed. Backed by the latest medical evidence, she stresses that such an approach can be problematic.

According to Diwekar, weight alone doesn’t reveal anything about a person’s fatness or fitness. Instead, she encourages people to consider three key parameters:

Size: “Is your size the same or smaller than before?” Diwekar explains that a reduction in size indicates weight loss.

Shape: She emphasizes that changes in body shape due to diet, exercise, and better sleep habits signal improvements in health. Such changes also reduce the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and other non-communicable diseases.

Capacity: Finally, she highlights mobility as a critical indicator of health. If you can move and stretch without difficulty, it’s a sign that your body is functioning well.