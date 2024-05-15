Advertisement

Walking after meals is good for health​. Almost every nutritionist and health expert recommends walking for a few minutes instead of sitting down or going off to sleep immediately. This simple habit can be very beneficial and improves digestion, regulates and boosts metabolism, reduces the risk of heart disease and more. Apart from health, it also reduces stress and improves mood. We have jotted down the benefits of walking even for 10 minutes after every meal.

Improve digestion

After eating a big meal, one can experience bloating, acid reflux or constipation. So to avoid indigestion, it is better to step out of the house and walk in fresh air. In addition, low to moderate physical activity after eating may have a protective effect on the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, as per Healthline.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Reduce heart disease risk

According to several studies, walking for 10 to 15 minutes after a meal can reduce the chances of heart disease. If not, then one can experience a risk of heartburn, heart attack, stroke or other heart problems. So keep it at bay, step out or walk in the house for 10 minutes before going to bed. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommends 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise at least 5 days per week. Completing three 10-minute walks per day following meals can help you meet this guideline.

Regulate blood glucose levels

As per Healthline, it is important to exercise for people with type 1 and 2 diabetes because it may prevent excessive spikes in blood sugar levels. A 2016 study in people with type 2 diabetes found that light walking for 10 minutes after each meal was superior to walking for 30 minutes at any one time for blood sugar management, Healthline reported.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Improve weight loss

To achieve maximum weight loss and calorie burning, it is crucial to walk for at least 10 minutes after a meal. This action creates a calorie deficit and significantly promotes weight loss.

Improves mood and reduces stress

Engage in physical activity, even at a low intensity, to stimulate the release of endorphins. This will significantly improve your mood, reduce stress, and contribute to better mental health and overall well-being.

Boosts metabolism

A brief walk significantly boosts metabolic rate, leading to highly efficient calorie burning throughout the day. This is crucial for maintaining energy levels and effectively managing weight.

Reduces risk of GERD

Regular walking significantly reduces stomach acids, minimizing the risk of acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) while effectively preventing heartburn and indigestion discomfort.

Enhances sleep quality

Engaging in gentle exercise following meals is crucial for regulating your circadian rhythm and promoting better sleep. This routine also facilitates improved digestion and decreased stress levels, contributing to a more restful night's sleep.

How to walk?​

After eating, it's important to avoid walking quickly. Take small, leisurely steps and avoid pushing yourself. Opt for a relaxed stroll in a nearby park for 10 minutes.