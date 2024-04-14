×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Light Excercises Can Benefit You During Menstruation - Here's How

Whether it's a leisurely walk, a gentle yoga practice, or a refreshing swim, finding activities that feel good and support your well-being can help you.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Indoor Morning Exercises
Exercises during periods | Image:Unsplash
For many women, the idea of exercising during menstruation may seem daunting or uncomfortable. However, some light exercises during your period can actually offer a range of benefits for both your physical and mental well-being. According to a 2016 survey by National Institutes of Health, people who took regular yoga classes experienced fewer premenstrual (PMS) symptoms and reported less period pain. Here are some reasons why you might want to consider embracing light exercises during menstruation.

Alleviates menstrual symptoms

Engaging in light exercises, such as walking, gentle yoga, or swimming, can help alleviate common menstrual symptoms such as cramps, bloating, and fatigue. Movement stimulates blood flow and releases endorphins, natural pain relievers that can help reduce discomfort and improve mood.

Exercises during periods | Image: Unsplash

Improves mood and energy levels

Regular physical activity, even in the form of light exercises, has been shown to boost mood and energy levels by increasing the production of feel-good neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. This can be especially beneficial during menstruation when hormonal fluctuations may contribute to mood swings and fatigue.

Blood circulation

Light exercises promote blood circulation throughout the body, which can help reduce feelings of heaviness and bloating commonly experienced during menstruation. Improved circulation also delivers oxygen and nutrients to tissues more efficiently, aiding in overall health and well-being.

Stress relief

Menstruation can be a stressful time for some women, with hormonal changes and physical discomfort adding to daily stressors. Light exercises offer a natural outlet for stress relief by promoting relaxation, reducing tension, and increasing feelings of well-being through the release of endorphins and other mood-enhancing chemicals.

Exercises during periods | Image: Unsplash

Encourages body awareness

Engaging in light exercises, such as gentle stretching or mindful movement practices like tai chi or qigong, can help cultivate body awareness and mindfulness. This increased awareness can help women tune into their bodies' needs and respond intuitively to changes throughout the menstrual cycle.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

