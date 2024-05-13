Advertisement

Staying active outdoors during a heatwave can be challenging and potentially dangerous. However, there's no need to let the scorching weather derail your fitness routine. With a little creativity and determination, you can stay fit and healthy by including light exercises into your daily routine without braving the sweltering heat. Here are some gentle yet effective exercises you can do in the comfort of your home during a heatwave.

Stretching and yoga

Start your day on a refreshing note by practicing gentle stretching exercises and yoga poses that help improve flexibility, mobility, and relaxation. Focus on slow and controlled movements, such as forward folds, cat-cow stretches, and gentle twists, to gently awaken your muscles and soothe your mind.

Yoga | Image: Unsplash

Bodyweight strength training

Build strength and tone your muscles with bodyweight exercises that require minimal equipment and space. Try exercises like squats, lunges, push-ups, and planks to target major muscle groups and enhance overall strength and endurance. Perform each exercise in a slow and controlled manner, focusing on proper form and alignment.

Indoor walking or marching

If you're unable to go for a walk or jog outdoors, simulate the motion indoors by walking or marching in place. Set aside a designated area in your home where you can walk or march for a few minutes at a time. Pump your arms and engage your core to increase intensity and burn calories effectively.

Chair exercises

For those with limited mobility or joint issues, chair exercises offer a convenient and accessible way to stay active indoors. Perform seated exercises such as seated leg lifts, arm circles, and seated twists using a sturdy chair as support. These exercises help improve circulation, flexibility, and range of motion without putting undue stress on your joints.

Dance fitness workouts

Turn up the music and get your heart pumping with fun and energetic dance fitness workouts that you can do in the comfort of your living room. Follow along with online dance tutorials or fitness videos that incorporate upbeat music and easy-to-follow choreography to keep you motivated and entertained while burning calories and improving cardiovascular health.

Dance workout | Image: Unsplash

Cooling water workouts

Take advantage of the cooling properties of water by incorporating water-based exercises into your routine. If you have access to a swimming pool or even a bathtub, try gentle water aerobics exercises, aquatic stretches, or simply walking or jogging in place in waist-deep water to stay cool while exercising.