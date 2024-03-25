Advertisement

Exercise balls, also known as stability balls or Swiss balls, are versatile and effective tools for increasing strength, flexibility, and balance. Adding exercise ball workouts into your fitness routine can help you target multiple muscle groups, improve core stability, and add variety to your exercises. Here are some effective exercise ball workouts to try.

Stability ball crunches

Start by sitting on the exercise ball with your feet flat on the floor and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Slowly walk your feet forward, allowing the ball to roll under your lower back until your thighs and torso are parallel to the floor. Place your hands behind your head or across your chest, engage your core muscles, and exhale as you crunch upwards, lifting your shoulder blades off the ball. Inhale as you lower back down to the starting position. Aim for 2-3 sets of 10-15 repetitions.

Exercise ball workout | Image: Unsplash

Exercise ball push-ups

Assume a push-up position with your hands placed on the floor and your shins resting on the exercise ball. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core muscles to stabilize your body. Lower your chest towards the floor by bending your elbows, then push back up to the starting position. To make it easier, place your hands on the ball and your feet on the floor. Aim for 2-3 sets of 8-12 repetitions.

Ball squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the exercise ball against a wall at hip height. Lean back against the ball, keeping your back straight and your core engaged. Lower your body into a squat position by bending your knees and lowering your hips towards the floor, keeping your knees aligned with your ankles. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Aim for 2-3 sets of 12-15 repetitions.

Hamstring curls

Lie on your back with your heels resting on top of the exercise ball and your arms by your sides. Lift your hips off the floor to form a straight line from your shoulders to your heels. Keeping your hips lifted, bend your knees and roll the ball towards your glutes, then slowly extend your legs to return to the starting position. Aim for 2-3 sets of 10-12 repetitions.

Exercise ball workout | Image: Unsplash

Plank roll-outs

Start in a plank position with your forearms resting on the exercise ball and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core muscles and slowly roll the ball forward, extending your arms as far as you can without allowing your lower back to sag. Hold for a moment, then use your core muscles to roll the ball back to the starting position. Aim for 2-3 sets of 8-10 repetitions.