Updated April 8th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Miraculous Health Benefits Of Performing Surya Namaskar Every Morning

Roll out your mat, perform the magical sun salutation and begin a voyage of self-discovery and self-improvement through Surya Namaskar.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Surya Namaskar benefits
Surya Namaskar benefits | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation, is a sequence of yoga postures performed in a flowing and rhythmic manner to pay homage to the sun, the ultimate source of energy and life. This ancient practice holds immense significance in the world of yoga and is renowned for its numerous physical, mental, and spiritual benefits. Here are some incredible health benefits associated with daily practice of Surya Namaskar.

Improves flexibility

Surya Namaskar involves a series of dynamic yoga poses that target various muscle groups and joints in the body. Regular practice helps to improve flexibility and range of motion, making it easier to perform daily activities and other physical exercises with greater ease and agility.

Improves flexibility | Image: iStock

Strengthens muscles

Each posture in Surya Namaskar engages different muscle groups, including the arms, shoulders, core, legs, and back. As you flow through the sequence, you build strength and endurance in these muscles, leading to improved overall fitness and resilience against injury.

Better cardiovascular health

Surya Namaskar is a cardiovascular exercise that elevates the heart rate and increases blood circulation throughout the body. This helps to improve heart health, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and strokes.

Boosts metabolism

The dynamic nature of Surya Namaskar stimulates the metabolic rate, helping to increase calorie burn and promote weight loss or weight management. Regular practice of Surya Namaskar can help to improve digestion, regulate appetite, and enhance overall metabolic function.

Boosts metabolism | Image: iStock

Reduces stress

Surya Namaskar includes synchronised movement with conscious breathing, which helps to calm the mind and induce a state of mental clarity and focus. The rhythmic flow of the practice can reduce stress, anxiety, and mental fatigue, leaving you feeling refreshed, energised, and centred.

Balances hormones

It stimulates the endocrine system, which is responsible for regulating hormones in the body. Regular practice helps to balance hormone levels, including cortisol (the stress hormone), thyroid hormones, and reproductive hormones, leading to improved mood, energy levels, and overall well-being.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

