Ensuring a sufficient intake of calcium is critical for women at all stages of life, particularly to safeguard against osteoporosis—a condition that leads to weakened bones and is notably prevalent among women post-menopause. Calcium is not just pivotal for bone health, but also plays essential roles in muscle function, nerve signalling, and blood clotting. With the recommended daily intake of calcium varying by age and hormonal changes, incorporating calcium-rich foods or supplements is vital for maintaining robust bone health and enhancing overall wellness, as per Medical News Today report.

Dairy products

Dairy products stand as a primary source of calcium, offering a form of the mineral that the body can easily absorb. These include milk, cheese, and yogurt, which also provide protein, vitamin D, and phosphorus—key nutrients for bone strength. Opting for low-fat or non-fat versions can help manage intake of saturated fats. For those who are lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy, there are plenty of other calcium-rich alternatives.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Dark leafy greens

Dark leafy greens, such as kale, collard greens, spinach, and Swiss chard, are a high source of calcium along with vitamin K, magnesium, and fibre, which are beneficial for bone health. However, it's worth noting that spinach, while high in calcium, also contains oxalates that may inhibit calcium absorption. Cooking these greens or combining them with vitamin C-rich foods can enhance calcium uptake.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds, a surprisingly rich source of calcium, can be easily added to salads, stir-fries, or used in tahini, a staple in Middle Eastern cuisine. Beyond calcium, these seeds are packed with magnesium, iron, and zinc, enriching a woman's diet with vital nutrients.

Tofu

Tofu, a soy-based product, is as an excellent plant-based calcium source, and an ideal choice for vegetarians and vegans. Its versatility in cooking and ability to absorb flavours makes tofu a valuable addition to a diverse set of dishes. The presence of phytoestrogens in tofu may offer further health benefits, especially for women navigating the challenges of menopause.