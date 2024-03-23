×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Neck And Jaw Exercises For Strengthening Muscles And Relieving Tension

These neck and jaw exercises can strengthen muscles, improve flexibility, and reduce tension and discomfort in these areas.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Neck and jaw exercises
Neck and jaw exercises | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The neck and jaw are areas of the body prone to tension and discomfort, especially due to factors like poor posture, stress, and excessive screen time. There are some targeted exercises into your routine that can help strengthen these areas and alleviate tension, giving you comfort and well-being. Here are some effective exercises for your neck and jaw and how to do them properly.

Neck stretch

Sit or stand with your spine tall and shoulders relaxed. Tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch along the side of your neck. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides. Repeat 2-3 times on each side.

 

Neck stretching | Image: Unsplash

 

 

 

Neck rotation

Begin in a neutral position with your head facing forward. Slowly turn your head to one side, bringing your chin towards your shoulder until you feel a stretch in the opposite side of your neck. Hold for 15-30 seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side, and complete 2-3 rotations on each side.

Chin tucks

Sit or stand with your spine tall and shoulders relaxed. Gently tuck your chin towards your chest, lengthening the back of your neck. Hold for a few seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat 10-15 times, focusing on maintaining good posture throughout the movement.

Jaw relaxation

Sit or stand in a comfortable position with your shoulders relaxed. Slowly open your mouth as wide as comfortable, then close it gently. Repeat this motion 5-10 times, focusing on keeping your jaw relaxed and avoiding clenching. You can also gently massage your jaw muscles with your fingertips to help release tension.\

Neck And Jaw Exercises | Image: Unsplash

Resistance jaw opening

Place your thumb under your chin and your index finger on your lower lip. Apply gentle resistance as you try to open your mouth against your fingers. Hold the resistance for 5-10 seconds, then relax. Repeat 5-10 times, gradually increasing the resistance as your jaw muscles strengthen.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

They Didn't Comply With I-T Rules: BJP Slams Congress Amid Bank Freeze Row

BJP Slams Congress

a minute ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

2 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Pandya captaincy stint

7 minutes ago
Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes

Blush Application Tips

9 minutes ago
Zak Brown

McLaren extend contract

11 minutes ago
Yakushima (Japan)

Old Forests Of The World

12 minutes ago
Hefty ₹50,000 Fine for Ayodhya Station Contractor

Ayodhya Station

14 minutes ago
Soy milk

Nutrients For Thyroid

14 minutes ago
US Election

Election Year

15 minutes ago
Healthcare

GenAI adoption healthcare

16 minutes ago
Almond and pancakes

PCOS Diet For Women

16 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

17 minutes ago
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Arrives In Style

18 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Casuals

18 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Tiger, Akshay Get Clicked

19 minutes ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny's Airport Look

20 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024: PBKS-DC Dream11

20 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News6 hours ago

  2. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World6 hours ago

  3. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  4. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World8 hours ago

  5. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo