Advertisement

The neck and jaw are areas of the body prone to tension and discomfort, especially due to factors like poor posture, stress, and excessive screen time. There are some targeted exercises into your routine that can help strengthen these areas and alleviate tension, giving you comfort and well-being. Here are some effective exercises for your neck and jaw and how to do them properly.

Neck stretch

Sit or stand with your spine tall and shoulders relaxed. Tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch along the side of your neck. Hold the stretch for 15-30 seconds, then switch sides. Repeat 2-3 times on each side.

Neck stretching | Image: Unsplash

Neck rotation

Begin in a neutral position with your head facing forward. Slowly turn your head to one side, bringing your chin towards your shoulder until you feel a stretch in the opposite side of your neck. Hold for 15-30 seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side, and complete 2-3 rotations on each side.

Chin tucks

Sit or stand with your spine tall and shoulders relaxed. Gently tuck your chin towards your chest, lengthening the back of your neck. Hold for a few seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat 10-15 times, focusing on maintaining good posture throughout the movement.

Jaw relaxation

Sit or stand in a comfortable position with your shoulders relaxed. Slowly open your mouth as wide as comfortable, then close it gently. Repeat this motion 5-10 times, focusing on keeping your jaw relaxed and avoiding clenching. You can also gently massage your jaw muscles with your fingertips to help release tension.\

Neck And Jaw Exercises | Image: Unsplash

Resistance jaw opening

Place your thumb under your chin and your index finger on your lower lip. Apply gentle resistance as you try to open your mouth against your fingers. Hold the resistance for 5-10 seconds, then relax. Repeat 5-10 times, gradually increasing the resistance as your jaw muscles strengthen.