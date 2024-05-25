Advertisement

When the temperature soars and the sun blazes, working out outdoors can be both challenging and potentially harmful. Heat exhaustion and dehydration are real risks during extreme weather. Fortunately, you don’t have to brave the heat to stay fit. Here’s a detailed guide to an effective at-home workout routine that will help you maintain your fitness levels without stepping out into the scorching heat.

Warm-up

Before diving into any workout, a proper warm-up is crucial. Spend 5-10 minutes doing dynamic stretches and light cardio to get your blood flowing and muscles ready. Exercises such as arm circles, leg swings, and high knees are excellent choices. This routine not only prepares your body for the workout ahead but also reduces the risk of injury.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

Full-body strength training

Strength training is a cornerstone of fitness and can be done easily at home with minimal equipment. Start with bodyweight exercises and, if possible, incorporate dumbbells or resistance bands for added intensity.

Push ups: Perform 3 sets of 10-15 repetitions. Push-ups work your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. Modify by doing them on your knees if needed.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

Squats: Do 3 sets of 15-20 repetitions. Squats target your quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Hold dumbbells for added resistance.

Plank: Hold a plank position for 30-60 seconds, repeating 3 times. This exercise strengthens your core, shoulders, and back.

Lunges: Perform 3 sets of 12-15 repetitions per leg. Lunges work the legs and glutes while also improving balance and coordination.

Bent-over rows: Using dumbbells or resistance bands, do 3 sets of 12-15 repetitions. This exercise focuses on the back and biceps.

Cardio

Cardio workouts are essential for cardiovascular health and can be easily done at home without any fancy equipment. Here are some effective options:

Jump rope: If you have a jump rope, this is an excellent way to get your heart rate up. Aim for intervals of 1-2 minutes of jumping followed by a 30-second rest, repeating for 15-20 minutes.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

High-intensity interval training (HIIT): Create a circuit with exercises like jumping jacks, burpees, mountain climbers, and high knees. Perform each exercise for 30 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest. Repeat the circuit 3-4 times.

Dancing: Put on your favourite music and dance! Dancing is a fun and effective way to get your cardio in without feeling like a chore.

Incorporating technology

Leverage technology to enhance your at-home workout experience. Fitness apps and online platforms offer a plethora of workout routines and classes ranging from yoga and Pilates to high-intensity strength training and dance workouts. Additionally, YouTube is a treasure of free workout videos suitable for all fitness levels.