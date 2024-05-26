Advertisement

Pilates has surged in popularity due to its low-impact, beginner-friendly nature that effectively strengthens and tones the core. While traditional Pilates can be done without major equipment, the use of a reformer machine enhances the workout. The reformer consists of a sliding bed-like platform with springs, offering resistance and versatility. Here are some of the most effective Pilates reformer exercises for a full-body workout.

What is a pilates reformer

Invented by Joseph Hubertus Pilates, the Pilates reformer was initially designed to help rehabilitate injured soldiers by adding springs to hospital beds. The machine features a flat, sliding platform on which exercises can be performed while lying, sitting, kneeling, or standing. Resistance is provided by four or five adjustable springs attached underneath. The reformer also includes shoulder blocks for head and neck support, and a footbar at the platform’s end to strengthen the legs and upper body. Have a look at some of these effective pilates reformer exercises.

Leg Circles

Setup: Attach two springs to the platform for resistance. Lie down with knees bent and feet pointed out.

Execution: Secure feet in the loops, extend legs to a 45-degree angle, and rotate legs in small, outward circles. Ensure the pelvis remains stationary and the lower back flat. Reverse direction after six repetitions.

Image credit: Pinterest

Frog

Setup: Attach two springs to the platform. Lie down with feet pointed and knees bent.

Execution: Secure feet in the loops, extend legs to a 60-degree angle, and perform frog-like movements by bending and straightening the legs. Keep the lower back flat and glutes engaged throughout.

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Footwork

Setup: Attach appropriate springs for resistance. Lie down with feet on the footbar, hips-width apart.

Execution: Press the platform away with feet, extend legs fully, and then return to the starting position. This exercise targets the legs and core.

Elephant

Setup: Stand at the end of the reformer with feet on the platform, hands on the footbar.

Execution: Hinge at the hips, press the platform away using legs, and then return. This exercise engages the hamstrings and core.

Long Stretch

Setup: Place hands on the footbar, feet on the platform.

Execution: Push the platform away, maintaining a plank position, and then return. This move strengthens the upper body and core.