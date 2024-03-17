×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

Preventive Health Care Checkups For Everyone

Undergoing pertinent tests leads to early detection of medical conditions, which can immensely elevate one's treatment results.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Health Checkup
Health Checkup | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The onus of taking preventive measures starts with increasing your awareness on the unavoidable, regular health check ups that people must undergo. Undergoing pertinent tests leads to early detection of medical conditions, which can immensely elevate one's treatment results. When your health status is constantly being monitored based on blood pressure and other essential parameters, medical experts are able to locate minor changes which could indicate new evidence for a previously undetected medical condition. Here are a few unmissable check ups one needs to undergo. 

Lung Health

The low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scan emerges as a leading method required for the early detection of lung cancer, particularly for those at high risk for longer period of time. This test can identify the disease before symptoms appear, crucially improving chances of survival.

Image credit: Unsplash

Breast cancer screening

For women over 40, regular mammograms combined with self-examinations are essential in assessing the risk of breast cancer. Additionally, younger women, especially those in their 20s and 30s, are advised to undergo pap smear tests to mitigate the risk of cervical cancer.

Blood pressure and blood tests

Understanding one's HBA1C levels, triglycerides, liver and kidney functions, as well as Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 levels, is vital. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, thyroid function, T3, T4, TSH, and blood sugar levels also forms a pertinent part of one's yearly health maintenance.

Image credit: Unsplash

Cardiac and colon health

Cardiac screenings, including cholesterol level assessments (HDL and LDL) and urine tests, are recommended. Additionally, a colonoscopy, crucial for detecting colon cancer, is advised once every ten years after the age of 50.

Prostate health test 

For men over 40, annual prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests are recommended to evaluate the risk of prostate issues.

Specialty examination

Based on findings from routine check-ups, further specialised tests and scans may be recommended to closely examine specific organs or systems if abnormalities are detected.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:06 IST

