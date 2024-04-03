×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 21:38 IST

Qigong: What Is It And How Can It Help Enhance Your Fitness Journey?

Qigong is a form of martial arts with a focus on channeling energy for holistic wellness. Embracing the practice can prove beneficial to one's fitness pursuits.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Qigong
Qigong | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A quick view of an average Qigong session may lead you to confuse it with Yoga. While both movements may be rather similar in their approach, Qigong has an entirely different profile and history when compared to Yoga. That being said, several workout instructors are also skilled at effectively combining the two movements to provide an enriching experience for your body. The need for one to incorporate a practice like Qigong at least once a week, allows the body to slow down and recoup whilst still being holistically engaged. Qigong works not just on the body but also the mind - you do not always have to breach the upper limits when it comes to pursuing your fitness goals and embracing Qigong will show you just that.

What is Qigong?


For those with an piqued curiosity, Qigong is pronounced 'Chi-Gong'. It is an ancient Chinese martial arts practice, originally developed as part of Chinese medicine. Incorporating Qigong in your routine, will allow your body to optimise its energy levels which will also have a positive impact on your mind and spirit. 

Put simply, Qigong is in itself, a philosophy for living. The basis of all movements in Qigong holds the body's meridian channels in the body which are believed to harbour concentrated energy vortexes. Qigong believes in the 3 Dantian - higher (spirit), middle (energy) and lower (essence). Types of Qigong include Buddhist Qigong, Health Qigong, Medical Qigong, and Martial Qigong, which includes Taijiquan (also called Taichi) and Wushu. The movements in Qigong include shaking, tapping, stationary stances as well as fluid movements.

How can Qigong help in your fitness goals?


If you happen to be a workout enthusiast, you are bound to be more likely than not giving yourself a rest day, be it active or passive. While a trip to gym to stretch out your limbs and indulge in a brisk walk is a perfectly fine routine in itself, switching it up with Qigong will prove to be a rather holistic decision in the long run.

With restoration of the body by honouring its life force being the core principle of the practice, embracing Qigong will not only help your body recover from the past week, but also relieve your mind and spirit.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 21:38 IST

