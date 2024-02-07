Advertisement

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a yoga sequence that involves 12 postures. It is effective when practised early morning as it helps in improving flexibility and overall fitness. Not just this, it can also enhance mental health and reduce stress. Regular practice helps increase awareness forming a deeper connection between the body, consciousness and breath. Here we are with the benefits of Surya Namaskar on your health.

Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Physical Fitness: Regular practice enhances stamina, flexibility and strength. It also keeps your body in shape and improves overall health and fitness.

Raises your heart rate: Fast-paced Sun Salutations are one of the best opportunities to raise your heart rate while doing yoga.

Improves your posture: It also aids in improving your posture and alignment. Body posture, it also helps in preventing backaches and keeps your spine healthy.

Boosts immunity: Performing Surya Namaskar early morning helps in boosting immunity and keeps you healthy.

Intergrates breath and movement: Each posture is done in coordination with deep breaths and this turns vinyasa flow into a moving meditation. It helps clear the clutter from your mind.

Reduces stress and anxiety: With the physical practices of movement and breath, you get a break from random thoughts in your head. It works like a meditative headspace where you can let go of your thoughts.

Steps to perform Surya Namaskar

Pranam Asana (The Prayer pose)

Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Hastha Uthanasana

Pranam Asana