English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Reasons Why You Should Perform Surya Namaskar Daily

Regular practice of Surya Namaskar helps increase awareness forming a deeper connection between the body, consciousness and breath.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Surya Namaskar
Surya Namaskar | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a yoga sequence that involves 12 postures. It is effective when practised early morning as it helps in improving flexibility and overall fitness. Not just this, it can also enhance mental health and reduce stress. Regular practice helps increase awareness forming a deeper connection between the body, consciousness and breath. Here we are with the benefits of Surya Namaskar on your health.

Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Physical Fitness: Regular practice enhances stamina, flexibility and strength. It also keeps your body in shape and improves overall health and fitness.

Raises your heart rate: Fast-paced Sun Salutations are one of the best opportunities to raise your heart rate while doing yoga.

Advertisement

Improves your posture: It also aids in improving your posture and alignment. Body posture, it also helps in preventing backaches and keeps your spine healthy.

Boosts immunity: Performing Surya Namaskar early morning helps in boosting immunity and keeps you healthy.

Advertisement

Intergrates breath and movement: Each posture is done in coordination with deep breaths and this turns vinyasa flow into a moving meditation. It helps clear the clutter from your mind.

Reduces stress and anxiety: With the physical practices of movement and breath, you get a break from random thoughts in your head. It works like a meditative headspace where you can let go of your thoughts.

Advertisement

Steps to perform Surya Namaskar

Pranam Asana (The Prayer pose)

Advertisement

Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Advertisement

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

Advertisement

Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Advertisement

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Advertisement

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Hastha Uthanasana

Advertisement

Pranam Asana

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eternals Bad Reviews Triggered Emotional Trauma In Kumail Nanjiani

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. Men Playing Football On Different Terraces

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. Nestle India Q4 profit rises 4% to Rs 656 crore

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Puts Flex Banning RSS Activities

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Bharti Airtel set for growth with rising ARPU, market share expansion

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement