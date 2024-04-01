Advertisement

In a candid revelation, Rebel Wilson, who has gained worldwide fame for her roles in films like Pitch Perfect and Isn't It Romantic, opened up about her experience using Ozempic, a medication initially approved by FDA for type 2 diabetes, as part of her weight loss journey. During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Wilson discussed the complexities of her decision.

Weight transformation journey

Wilson's journey to health has been publicly documented, marked by her determination to embrace a 'Year of Health' in 2020. Despite her efforts, the actor faced pressures and expectations regarding her weight, tied to her comic relief roles and public image. "No one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight," Wilson revealed, highlighting the entertainment industry's stereotypical roles and the societal pressures on body image. However, the Australian actress's approach to weight loss was not about conforming to conventional beauty standards but addressing health behaviours she found problematic.

Image credit: Rebel Wilson/ Instagram

The use of Ozempic, which Wilson admitted was brief, underscores the broader conversation about the drug's role in weight management. Ozempic works by mimicking a hormone that targets areas of the brain involved in appetite regulation, leading to potential weight loss. A study published in The Lancet in June 2023 supports the efficacy of Ozempic in significantly reducing body weight, making it an appealing option for those struggling with obesity.

However, Wilson emphasised that her decision to stop using Ozempic was personal, reflecting on her journey towards a healthier lifestyle through diet and exercise. She continues to advocate for body positivity, stressing the importance of self-acceptance and healthy living over pursuing an unrealistic ideal.

Image credit: Rebel Wilson/ Instagram

Ozempic's side effects, and benefits

According to a Medical News Today report, Ozempic a FDA-approved type 2 diabetes drug, helps a person lose about 15 per cent of their body weight, while being designed to respond when your blood sugar rises by working with the body’s natural processes to lower sugar levels. The common yet mild side effects of this drug are nausea, stomach upset or constipation usually go away after your body gets used to the medication.



