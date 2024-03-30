Advertisement

Recovering from an injury can be challenging, especially when it comes to getting back into a fitness routine. However, it's essential to approach exercise cautiously to prevent another injury due to overexertion and focus on healing.

As per WebMD, “If you feel a slight pain while exercising, pushing past it can help you make gains. But you should never be in agony, and you should feel better soon after you stop moving.” So, choosing the right exercises, so as to not cross that pain threshold is important. Here are some safe exercises to help you restart your fitness journey while recovering from injury.

Advertisement

Low-impact cardio

Start with low-impact cardio exercises such as walking, jogging, or cycling. These activities provide cardiovascular benefits without putting excessive strain on injured joints or muscles.

Advertisement

Low-impact cardio | Image: Unsplash

Range of motion exercises

The easiest way to begin is by doing a gentle range of motion exercises to improve flexibility and mobility in injured areas. This may include gentle stretches, shoulder rolls, or ankle circles to gradually increase joint mobility.

Advertisement

Strength training with light weights

Begin strength training with light weights or resistance bands to gradually rebuild muscle strength. Focus on exercises that target major muscle groups while avoiding movements that aggravate the injury.

Advertisement

Stability and balance exercises

Improve stability and balance with exercises such as standing on one leg, stability ball exercises, or yoga poses. These exercises help strengthen stabilising muscles and reduce the risk of falls or re-injury.

Advertisement

Functional movements

Functional movements that mimic activities of daily living improve function and movement patterns, especially after an injury. This may include squatting, lunging, or bending movements with proper form and control.

Advertisement

Functional movements | Image: Unsplash

Gradual progression

Progress slowly and gradually increase the intensity, duration, and complexity of your workouts as your injury heals and your fitness level improves. Listen to your body and avoid pushing through pain or discomfort. Focus on long-term recovery instead of short-term gains. Pay attention to how your body responds to exercise and adjust accordingly.

Advertisement

As per an article by WebMD, “Most injuries are temporary, so it makes sense to remind yourself that you will be able to return to the sport or activity you enjoyed. It’s just going to take some time to regain the speed and strength you had.” If you experience increased pain, swelling, or discomfort, scale back or modify your workouts as needed.