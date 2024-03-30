×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Recovering From An Injury? Safe Exercises To Restart Your Fitness Journey

Progress slowly and gradually increase the intensity, duration, and complexity of your workouts as your injury heals and your fitness level improves

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Post-injury workouts
Post-injury workouts | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Recovering from an injury can be challenging, especially when it comes to getting back into a fitness routine. However, it's essential to approach exercise cautiously to prevent another injury due to overexertion and focus on healing.

As per WebMD, “If you feel a slight pain while exercising, pushing past it can help you make gains. But you should never be in agony, and you should feel better soon after you stop moving.” So, choosing the right exercises, so as to not cross that pain threshold is important. Here are some safe exercises to help you restart your fitness journey while recovering from injury.

Advertisement

Low-impact cardio

Start with low-impact cardio exercises such as walking, jogging, or cycling. These activities provide cardiovascular benefits without putting excessive strain on injured joints or muscles.

Advertisement
Low-impact cardio | Image: Unsplash

Range of motion exercises

The easiest way to begin is by doing a gentle range of motion exercises to improve flexibility and mobility in injured areas. This may include gentle stretches, shoulder rolls, or ankle circles to gradually increase joint mobility.

Advertisement

Strength training with light weights

Begin strength training with light weights or resistance bands to gradually rebuild muscle strength. Focus on exercises that target major muscle groups while avoiding movements that aggravate the injury.

Advertisement

Stability and balance exercises

Improve stability and balance with exercises such as standing on one leg, stability ball exercises, or yoga poses. These exercises help strengthen stabilising muscles and reduce the risk of falls or re-injury.

Advertisement

Functional movements

Functional movements that mimic activities of daily living improve function and movement patterns, especially after an injury. This may include squatting, lunging, or bending movements with proper form and control.

Advertisement
Functional movements | Image: Unsplash

Gradual progression

Progress slowly and gradually increase the intensity, duration, and complexity of your workouts as your injury heals and your fitness level improves. Listen to your body and avoid pushing through pain or discomfort. Focus on long-term recovery instead of short-term gains. Pay attention to how your body responds to exercise and adjust accordingly.

Advertisement

As per an article by WebMD, “Most injuries are temporary, so it makes sense to remind yourself that you will be able to return to the sport or activity you enjoyed. It’s just going to take some time to regain the speed and strength you had.” If you experience increased pain, swelling, or discomfort, scale back or modify your workouts as needed.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

a few seconds ago
Lemon Granita

Refreshing Desserts

3 minutes ago
Fish

Protein-Rich Foods

5 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

8 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

8 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

11 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

11 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

12 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

12 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

13 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

14 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

15 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

16 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

17 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

18 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

18 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

27 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo