Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Safe And Easy Yoga Poses For Senior Citizens

Have a look at which yoga poses should the elderly practise for an improvement in their physical condition such as Tadasana, and Viparita Karani.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Yoga
Yoga | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The mental and physical well-being focused practise of Yoga, has been increasingly adapted to cater to the needs of the elderly demographic, especially those facing joint pains and arthritis. Arthritis, known to cause inflammation and pain in the joints, poses significant challenges in movement, often leading to reduced flexibility and strength. However, with certain yoga exercises one can improve their joint mobility, pain alleviation, and mental well-being enhancement for affected seniors.

Yoga for arthritis

Adapting yoga practices for seniors with arthritis emphasises safety and comfort, ensuring exercises do not exacerbate their condition. Modifying traditional yoga poses, like easing into stretches or utilising props for added support, allows individuals to safely enjoy yoga’s benefits without risking further joint damage. Such tailored approaches ensure the practice remains accessible and beneficial, focusing on gentle movements and supported postures to foster joint flexibility and reduce stiffness.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Improve joint flexibility and muscle strength

Beyond safety, these adapted yoga practices aim to rejuvenate joint flexibility and minimise stiffness, facilitating smoother daily activities. Strengthening muscles surrounding the joints through specific poses offers better support and stability, essential for managing arthritis effectively.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Mindfulness and relaxation for mental well-being

An integral part of adapting yoga for the elderly addresses the stress and anxiety often accompanying arthritis. Incorporating elements of mindfulness and relaxation, such as breathing exercises and meditation, into yoga routines helps manage stress levels, enhancing overall mental health and quality of life. For elderly individuals seeking to incorporate yoga into their arthritis management plan, the following poses can help them conduct their daily activities with ease.

Tadasana/Mountain Pose: Enhances stability and balance, promoting proper alignment and posture.

Utkatasana/Chair Pose: Strengthens the lower body, improving leg stability and flexibility.

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana/ Cat-cow Pose: Increases spinal flexibility, relieving back tension.

Viparita Karani/ Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose: Boosts circulation and relaxation, alleviating fatigue and discomfort.

These adaptations make yoga a tool for seniors with arthritis as it combines physical exercises with mindfulness practices to address age-related issues with ease. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

