Period pain and cramps, coupled with the host of physical and emotional fluctuations that one goes through in the run up to and during one's cycle, can often make hitting the gym a secondary concern. While some believe it is best to rest the body as it menstruates, others profess making no jerk shift in one's routine to accommodate the body's process.

Should you work out while on your period?



The simple answer to this question, is yes. Working out however in this regard stands best equated with allowing your body physical activity of a softer nature. While there are many who hit the gym hard (or harder) irrespective of their cycle, the body does, ideally, need slightly higher rest and care while menstruating.

Physical activity gives one a natural endorphin boost, something that helps in the emotional fluctuations that come with the cycle. Additionally, if you tend to, as a rule of thumb, have painful periods, making a physical routine out of that time of the month, will go a long way in curbing the pain, as per a Healthline report. The same report also elaborates how the first two weeks of one's cycle (day one being the first day of your period) allows more scope for the body to gain strength and power due to the lower levels of female hormones in the body.

What kind of workouts should you incorporate during your cycle?



While you are free to maintain the same level of physical activity while on your cycle, shocking the body with heightened strain and workouts with a higher degree of difficulty, is not advised. Walking in this regard is the simplest way to allow movement in your body while cutting back on the exertion that comes with, say a typical gym session. If walking is too simple for you, low-impact cardio is also a great choice to shed the sweat while giving your body a bit of a break.

Turning to Yoga and Pilates during this time will work wonders for your body, allowing it to strengthen and lengthen itself with specific focus on the torso.