Simple Exercises That Provide Relief From Stiffness In Spine

In an era dominated by screens and sedentary lifestyles, spinal health is increasingly compromised, impacting our ability to perform everyday activities. The spine, a crucial structure enabling movement and support, often suffers from prolonged periods of inactivity, leading to stiffness and discomfort.

Experts stress the importance of routine spinal care through simple exercises designed to enhance flexibility and strength. Have a look at exercises that'll provide relief and prevent future discomfort.

Half neck rotation

Begin by gently rotating your head to the right, using your chin as a guide, and bring your gaze over your shoulder. Continue the motion by lowering your chin towards your chest and then rotating it towards your left shoulder. This exercise eases tension in the neck muscles, potentially alleviating related headaches and improving posture. As your flexibility improves, you can progress to the Chin Tuck exercise, which further strengthens the neck muscles.

Image credit: Pexels

Supine twist

This exercise starts with you lying on your back, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor. Bring your knees to your chest and then gently lower them to one side while keeping your shoulders pressed against the ground and turn your head in the opposite direction. Hold this position for 30 seconds before switching sides. The supine twist activates the mid-back muscles, increasing flexibility and enhancing spinal health.

Image credit: Pexels

Cat-Cow stretch

Position yourself on your hands and knees, aligning your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back downward (Cow Pose) and exhale as you round your spine upward (Cat Pose). This fluid movement should be repeated for about 30 seconds. The cat-cow stretch is particularly effective for improving spinal mobility through its soothing sequence of flexion and extension movements.

Regularly performing these exercises can be instrumental in maintaining spinal health, ensuring flexibility, and reducing the risk of pain, thereby improving overall quality of life.