×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Simple Exercises That Provide Relief From Stiffness In Spine

The spine, a crucial structure enabling movement and support, often suffers from prolonged periods of inactivity, leading to stiffness and discomfort.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Back Pain
Back Pain | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In an era dominated by screens and sedentary lifestyles, spinal health is increasingly compromised, impacting our ability to perform everyday activities. The spine, a crucial structure enabling movement and support, often suffers from prolonged periods of inactivity, leading to stiffness and discomfort.

Experts stress the importance of routine spinal care through simple exercises designed to enhance flexibility and strength. Have a look at exercises that'll provide relief and prevent future discomfort.

Advertisement

Half neck rotation

Begin by gently rotating your head to the right, using your chin as a guide, and bring your gaze over your shoulder. Continue the motion by lowering your chin towards your chest and then rotating it towards your left shoulder. This exercise eases tension in the neck muscles, potentially alleviating related headaches and improving posture. As your flexibility improves, you can progress to the Chin Tuck exercise, which further strengthens the neck muscles.

Advertisement
Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

Supine twist

This exercise starts with you lying on your back, knees bent, and feet flat on the floor. Bring your knees to your chest and then gently lower them to one side while keeping your shoulders pressed against the ground and turn your head in the opposite direction. Hold this position for 30 seconds before switching sides. The supine twist activates the mid-back muscles, increasing flexibility and enhancing spinal health.

Advertisement
Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

Cat-Cow stretch

Position yourself on your hands and knees, aligning your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back downward (Cow Pose) and exhale as you round your spine upward (Cat Pose). This fluid movement should be repeated for about 30 seconds. The cat-cow stretch is particularly effective for improving spinal mobility through its soothing sequence of flexion and extension movements.

Advertisement

Regularly performing these exercises can be instrumental in maintaining spinal health, ensuring flexibility, and reducing the risk of pain, thereby improving overall quality of life.

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

4 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

10 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

15 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

15 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

16 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

17 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

18 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

18 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

19 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

19 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

19 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

19 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

26 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

29 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

31 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

31 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

34 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo