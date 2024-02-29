Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

Stay Fit At Forty With These Effective And Simple Exercises

Here are some effective exercises perfect for individuals in their 40s to help stay fit, healthy, and energised.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Winter workouts
Stay Fit At Forty With These Effective And Simple Exercises | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Entering your 40s marks a significant milestone in life, and maintaining an active lifestyle becomes increasingly important for overall health and well-being. Regular exercise not only helps manage weight but also improves cardiovascular health, boosts mood, and enhances muscle strength and flexibility. Here are some effective exercises perfect for individuals in their 40s to help stay fit, healthy, and energised.

Strength training

As you age, preserving muscle mass and bone density becomes crucial. Incorporating strength training exercises, such as squats, lunges, deadlifts, and push-ups, helps build and maintain muscle strength. Aim to include resistance training workouts at least two to three times per week, targeting major muscle groups to improve overall strength and functional fitness.

Strength training | Image: Unsplash

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts are efficient and effective for individuals with busy schedules. These workouts involve alternating between short bursts of intense activity and brief periods of rest or low-intensity exercise. HIIT sessions can include exercises like sprinting, jumping jacks, burpees, and mountain climbers, providing cardiovascular benefits while also improving metabolism and fat burning.

Cardiovascular exercise

Engaging in regular cardiovascular exercise is essential for heart health and endurance. Activities such as running, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking help strengthen the heart, improve circulation, and boost stamina. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic exercise each week to reap the benefits of cardiovascular fitness.

Flexibility and mobility training

Maintaining flexibility and mobility becomes increasingly important as you age to prevent injury and maintain range of motion. Include stretching exercises in your routine to improve flexibility in key muscle groups. Yoga, Pilates, and tai chi are excellent options for enhancing balance, flexibility, and overall body awareness.

Stretching | Image: Unsplash

Core strengthening exercises

A strong core provides stability and support for the entire body, reducing the risk of lower back pain and improving posture. Incorporate exercises such as planks, Russian twists, bicycle crunches, and stability ball exercises to strengthen the abdominal muscles and the muscles surrounding the spine.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

