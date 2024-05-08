Advertisement

Meditation is a powerful tool for managing stress and anxiety, helping to calm the mind, relax the body, and achieve a sense of inner peace and stability. By including meditation in your busy routine, you can develop greater resilience to life's challenges and inadvertently, improve your fitness level as well. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started with meditation for stress and anxiety relief.

Find a quiet space

Choose a quiet and comfortable space where you won't be disturbed during your meditation practice. This could be a cosy corner of your home, a serene outdoor spot, or even a quiet room at work. Settle into a comfortable seated position with your back straight and your hands resting gently on your lap or knees.

Find a quiet space to meditate | Image: Unsplash

Set a time limit

Decide on a suitable duration for your meditation practice, whether it's five minutes, ten minutes, or longer. Start with a manageable time frame and gradually increase it as you become more comfortable with the practice.

Focus on your breath

Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths to centre yourself and bring your awareness to the present moment. Notice the sensation of your breath as it enters and leaves your body, feeling the rise and fall of your chest and abdomen with each inhale and exhale.

Concentrate

Shift your attention to your thoughts, emotions, and sensations without judgement or attachment. Notice any thoughts or feelings that arise during your meditation practice, allowing them to come and go without getting caught up in them. If your mind wanders, gently bring your focus back to your breath or a chosen point of concentration.

Relax your body

Scan your body for any areas of tension or discomfort and consciously relax them with each exhale. Start with your toes and work your way up to your head, releasing any tension you may be holding in your muscles and allowing your body to soften and unwind.

Relax your body | Image: Unsplash

Gratitude and compassion

Take a moment to reflect on things you're grateful for in your life, acknowledging the blessings and abundance that surround you. Offer yourself compassion and kindness, recognizing that it's okay to experience stress and anxiety and that you deserve love and support.

End with a gentle transition

When you're ready to conclude your meditation practice, gradually bring your awareness back to the present moment. Wiggle your fingers and toes, stretch your body gently, and open your eyes slowly. Take a few moments to savour the sense of calm and relaxation you've achieved during your meditation session.