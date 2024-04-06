Advertisement

Stiff shoulders can be uncomfortable and restrictive, impacting your ability to perform everyday tasks and exercise comfortably. Whether caused by poor posture, overuse, or muscle imbalances, addressing stiffness in the shoulders is essential for maintaining mobility and reducing discomfort. Here are some effective workouts specifically designed to target and relieve stiffness in the shoulders.

Shoulder rolls

Start by standing or sitting with your arms relaxed at your sides. Slowly roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion, making full rotations with your shoulders. Then, reverse the motion and roll your shoulders backward. Repeat this exercise for 10-15 repetitions in each direction to loosen up tight muscles and improve shoulder mobility.

Workout for stiff shoulders | Image: Unsplash

Arm circles

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Begin making small circles with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles as you warm up. Continue circling your arms forward for 10-15 repetitions, then reverse the motion and circle your arms backward for another 10-15 repetitions. This exercise helps to improve circulation, loosen tight muscles, and increase range of motion in the shoulders.

Doorway stretch

Stand in a doorway with your arms bent at 90-degree angles and your elbows resting on the doorframe. Lean forward slightly, allowing your chest to open up and your shoulders to stretch. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds while taking deep breaths. You should feel a gentle stretch across the front of your shoulders and chest. Repeat the stretch 2-3 times to relieve tension and improve flexibility.

Wall angels

Stand with your back against a wall and your feet a few inches away from the wall. Slowly raise your arms overhead, keeping your elbows and wrists in contact with the wall as much as possible. Continue to slide your arms up and down the wall in a controlled motion, mimicking the motion of making "snow angels." Aim to perform 10-15 repetitions, focusing on maintaining proper alignment and engaging the muscles of the shoulders and upper back.

Workout for stiff shoulders | Image: Unsplash

Cat-cow stretch

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position, with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back and lift your chest toward the ceiling, allowing your shoulder blades to draw together. Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest and pressing your hands into the floor. Repeat this sequence for 8-10 repetitions to mobilise the spine and release tension in the shoulders and upper back.