Advertisement

Irrespective of whether you suffer from weak wrists or not, you are more likely than not set to feel a strain in them at some point of time, especially if your professional role requires you to have your hands intensively traverse the keyboard for the better part of the day. Incorporating these simple stretches then, super-easy to do on the go, will ensure good wrist health in the long run.

Advertisement

Sponge squeeze



The only move which requires a prop per se, the sponge squeeze, as its name suggests, involves applying pressure on the palms and wrists by squeezing a stress ball.

Advertisement

However, as opposed to making it an intensive, rapid movement, simply squeeze the stress ball for a period of ten seconds, and release. Repeat ten times.

Advertisement

Windshield wiper



Lay your palm flat on your desk before raising it from the wrist up, at a ninety-degree angle. Take your palm to one side and hold for three to five second before realigning to centre. Repeat on the other side. Going through this movement slowly, will stablise your wrists over time.

Advertisement

Thumb pull



While stretching out your fingers is quite the common move, doing the same with your thumbs, will work wonders for your wrist. One hand at a time, simply pull the thumb of one hand back with the aid of the other.

Advertisement

Hold on to the pose for 25 seconds - repeat on the other side.

Advertisement

Prayer position



Sit with your hands in prayer position, with your elbows supported on the desk. Slowly and intentionally drop the forearms to one side, much like a windshield motion while keeping the palms together. Hold for five to seven seconds before realigning to center and repeating on the other side.

Advertisement

Hooked stretch



Cross one elbow over the other as you link your palms together forming as neat a prayer position as you can. Hold onto the move for twenty five second before repeating on the other side.

Advertisement