Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 00:00 IST
Stiff wrists? Practice These Work-Friendly Stretches To Increase Mobility On The Go
If sitting at your desktop, banging away at the keyboard, for hours on end have jammed your wrists, practice these quick stretches to bring them relief.
Irrespective of whether you suffer from weak wrists or not, you are more likely than not set to feel a strain in them at some point of time, especially if your professional role requires you to have your hands intensively traverse the keyboard for the better part of the day. Incorporating these simple stretches then, super-easy to do on the go, will ensure good wrist health in the long run.
Sponge squeeze
The only move which requires a prop per se, the sponge squeeze, as its name suggests, involves applying pressure on the palms and wrists by squeezing a stress ball.
However, as opposed to making it an intensive, rapid movement, simply squeeze the stress ball for a period of ten seconds, and release. Repeat ten times.
Windshield wiper
Lay your palm flat on your desk before raising it from the wrist up, at a ninety-degree angle. Take your palm to one side and hold for three to five second before realigning to centre. Repeat on the other side. Going through this movement slowly, will stablise your wrists over time.
Thumb pull
While stretching out your fingers is quite the common move, doing the same with your thumbs, will work wonders for your wrist. One hand at a time, simply pull the thumb of one hand back with the aid of the other.
Hold on to the pose for 25 seconds - repeat on the other side.
Prayer position
Sit with your hands in prayer position, with your elbows supported on the desk. Slowly and intentionally drop the forearms to one side, much like a windshield motion while keeping the palms together. Hold for five to seven seconds before realigning to center and repeating on the other side.
Hooked stretch
Cross one elbow over the other as you link your palms together forming as neat a prayer position as you can. Hold onto the move for twenty five second before repeating on the other side.
