Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:33 IST
Strengthen Your Wrists With These Simple Exercises
Adding these workouts to your fitness routine can help strengthen your wrists, improve stability, and reduce the risk of injury.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Strong wrists are essential for maintaining upper body strength and functionality. Adding specific exercises and techniques to your workout routine can help strengthen and stabilise your wrists. Here are some tips and tricks to enhance wrist strength and prevent injuries.
Wrist stretches
Begin with wrist stretches and assimilate them your daily routine to improve flexibility and range of motion. Simple stretches such as wrist flexion and extension, wrist circles, and wrist rotations can help alleviate stiffness and reduce the risk of injury.
Wrist flexor and extensor exercises
Target the muscles on the front and back of your forearm with wrist flexor and extensor exercises. Perform wrist curls using light dumbbells or resistance bands to strengthen the wrist flexors, and reverse wrist curls to target the extensors. Gradually increase the resistance and repetitions as your wrist strength improves.
Grip strength training
Strong grip strength is closely linked to wrist strength and stability. Grip strength exercises such as squeezing a stress ball, using grip trainers, or performing dead hangs from a pull-up bar engage the muscles in your hands and wrists.
Forearm planks
Forearm planks are an effective way to strengthen the muscles surrounding the wrists while also engaging the core and upper body. Start by holding a forearm plank position for 30 seconds to a minute, gradually increasing the duration as you build strength and endurance.
Wrist push-ups
Wrist push-ups are a challenging but effective exercise for strengthening the wrists and improving stability. Begin in a plank position with your palms flat on the floor, your fingers spread wide. Slowly lower yourself down into a push-up while keeping your elbows close to your body, then push back up to the starting position. Start with a few repetitions and gradually increase the intensity as your wrists become stronger.
Advertisement
Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:33 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.