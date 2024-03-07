Advertisement

Strong wrists are essential for maintaining upper body strength and functionality. Adding specific exercises and techniques to your workout routine can help strengthen and stabilise your wrists. Here are some tips and tricks to enhance wrist strength and prevent injuries.

Wrist stretches

Begin with wrist stretches and assimilate them your daily routine to improve flexibility and range of motion. Simple stretches such as wrist flexion and extension, wrist circles, and wrist rotations can help alleviate stiffness and reduce the risk of injury.

Wrist Strengthening Tips | Image: Unsplash

Wrist flexor and extensor exercises

Target the muscles on the front and back of your forearm with wrist flexor and extensor exercises. Perform wrist curls using light dumbbells or resistance bands to strengthen the wrist flexors, and reverse wrist curls to target the extensors. Gradually increase the resistance and repetitions as your wrist strength improves.

Grip strength training

Strong grip strength is closely linked to wrist strength and stability. Grip strength exercises such as squeezing a stress ball, using grip trainers, or performing dead hangs from a pull-up bar engage the muscles in your hands and wrists.

Forearm planks

Forearm planks are an effective way to strengthen the muscles surrounding the wrists while also engaging the core and upper body. Start by holding a forearm plank position for 30 seconds to a minute, gradually increasing the duration as you build strength and endurance.

Wrist Strengthening Tips | Image: Unsplash

Wrist push-ups

Wrist push-ups are a challenging but effective exercise for strengthening the wrists and improving stability. Begin in a plank position with your palms flat on the floor, your fingers spread wide. Slowly lower yourself down into a push-up while keeping your elbows close to your body, then push back up to the starting position. Start with a few repetitions and gradually increase the intensity as your wrists become stronger.