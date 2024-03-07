×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Strengthen Your Wrists With These Simple Exercises

Adding these workouts to your fitness routine can help strengthen your wrists, improve stability, and reduce the risk of injury.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Wrist Strengthening Tips
Wrist Strengthening Tips | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Strong wrists are essential for maintaining upper body strength and functionality. Adding specific exercises and techniques to your workout routine can help strengthen and stabilise your wrists. Here are some tips and tricks to enhance wrist strength and prevent injuries.

Wrist stretches

Begin with wrist stretches and assimilate them your daily routine to improve flexibility and range of motion. Simple stretches such as wrist flexion and extension, wrist circles, and wrist rotations can help alleviate stiffness and reduce the risk of injury.

Wrist Strengthening Tips | Image: Unsplash

Wrist flexor and extensor exercises

Target the muscles on the front and back of your forearm with wrist flexor and extensor exercises. Perform wrist curls using light dumbbells or resistance bands to strengthen the wrist flexors, and reverse wrist curls to target the extensors. Gradually increase the resistance and repetitions as your wrist strength improves.

Grip strength training

Strong grip strength is closely linked to wrist strength and stability. Grip strength exercises such as squeezing a stress ball, using grip trainers, or performing dead hangs from a pull-up bar engage the muscles in your hands and wrists.

Forearm planks

Forearm planks are an effective way to strengthen the muscles surrounding the wrists while also engaging the core and upper body. Start by holding a forearm plank position for 30 seconds to a minute, gradually increasing the duration as you build strength and endurance.

Wrist Strengthening Tips | Image: Unsplash

Wrist push-ups

Wrist push-ups are a challenging but effective exercise for strengthening the wrists and improving stability. Begin in a plank position with your palms flat on the floor, your fingers spread wide. Slowly lower yourself down into a push-up while keeping your elbows close to your body, then push back up to the starting position. Start with a few repetitions and gradually increase the intensity as your wrists become stronger.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

18 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

21 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dr Devi Shetty at Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Meet Nazim -- The Man PM Modi Posted a Selfie With

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Beating Pharmacists Inside A Medical Shop

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. PM मोदी के गाइडेंस के बिना असम का ये चेहरा देखना संभव नहीं था- CM हिमंता

    19 minutes ago

  5. DMRC: Delay on Yellow Line Services Today. Here Are the Details

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo