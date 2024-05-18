Advertisement

Tech-neck is a modern-day ailment resulting from prolonged use of digital devices. It manifests as pain and stiffness in the neck and upper back, caused by the forward head posture adopted while looking down at screens. Addressing tech-neck is crucial to prevent long-term musculoskeletal issues. Including specific exercises in your daily routine can give you relief from the discomfort, along with correct posture for longevity.

Stretching the neck

Stretching exercises are essential to relieve the tension built up in the neck muscles. One effective stretch is the chin tuck. To perform this, sit or stand with your back straight, gently pull your head back to align your ears with your shoulders, and hold for a few seconds before releasing. Repeat several times. Another beneficial stretch is the side neck stretch. Tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards your shoulder, and hold for 15-30 seconds. Switch sides and repeat. These stretches help elongate the neck muscles and reduce stiffness.

Neck stretching | Image: Unsplash

Strengthening the upper back

Strengthening the muscles of the upper back is vital for counteracting the effects of tech-neck. Scapular retractions are an excellent exercise for this. Sit or stand with your back straight, pull your shoulder blades back and down, and hold for a few seconds before releasing. Repeat multiple times. Another effective exercise is the prone Y-raise. Lie face down on the floor with your arms extended above your head in a Y position. Lift your arms off the ground while keeping your head down and hold for a few seconds before lowering. This exercise targets the upper back muscles, promoting better posture.

Improving posture

Improving overall posture is key to preventing tech-neck. Wall angels are a great exercise to help with this. Stand with your back against a wall, feet a few inches away from it, and arms at a 90-degree angle to your body. Slowly raise and lower your arms, keeping them and your back in contact with the wall. This exercise helps improve shoulder mobility and reinforces proper posture. Additionally, practicing mindful sitting can make a significant difference. Sit with your feet flat on the floor, back straight, and head aligned with your spine. Regularly check and correct your posture throughout the day.

Improve your posture | Image: Unsplash

Mobility exercises

Mobility exercises enhance the flexibility and range of motion in your neck and upper back. Neck rotations are a simple yet effective mobility exercise. Sit or stand with your back straight and slowly turn your head to one side, then the other, aiming to look over your shoulder. Perform this exercise in a controlled manner to avoid strain. Another useful exercise is the cat-cow stretch. Start on your hands and knees, arch your back up like a cat, and then dip it down like a cow, moving slowly between the positions. This exercise improves spinal flexibility and alleviates tension.