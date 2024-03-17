×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

These Exercises Can Be The Ultimate Mood-boosters

If you're feeling down or in need of a pick-me-up, try adding these ultimate mood-boosting exercises into your routine.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mood-boosting exercises
Mood-boosting exercises | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Exercise is not just about physical fitness; it also has a profound impact on mental well-being. Regular physical activity has been shown to release endorphins, reduce stress hormones, and improve mood. If you're feeling down or in need of a pick-me-up, try adding these ultimate mood-boosting exercises into your routine.

Cardiovascular exercises

Cardiovascular exercises such as running, cycling, swimming, or dancing are excellent mood-boosters. These activities increase blood flow to the brain, release endorphins, and promote feelings of euphoria and well-being. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio exercise most days of the week to reap the mood-enhancing benefits.

 

Cardiovascular exercise | Image: Unsplash

 

Yoga

Yoga combines physical postures, breathwork, and meditation to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and improve mood. Practicing yoga can help release tension, calm the mind, and cultivate a sense of inner peace and tranquility. Choose gentle yoga sequences or restorative yoga poses if you're looking for a soothing and mood-boosting practice.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts involve short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest or recovery. These high-intensity intervals can help release endorphins and elevate mood, while also improving cardiovascular fitness and strength. HIIT workouts are time-efficient and can be tailored to suit your fitness level and preferences.

 

HIIT | Image : Unsplash

 

Strength training

Strength training exercises, such as weightlifting, bodyweight exercises, or resistance band workouts, can also have a positive impact on mood. Strength training releases endorphins and increases levels of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which are associated with feelings of happiness and well-being. Incorporate strength training exercises into your routine to boost mood and build strength and resilience.

Dance therapy

Dancing is a fun and expressive way to lift your spirits and shake off stress and tension. Put on your favorite music and dance like nobody's watching, allowing yourself to move freely and expressively. Dance therapy has been shown to improve mood, reduce anxiety, and increase feelings of joy and vitality.

 

Dance therapy | Image: Unsplash

 

Leisurely walking

Taking a leisurely walk outdoors can do wonders for your mood and mental well-being. Practice mindful walking by paying attention to your surroundings, focusing on your breath, and tuning in to the sensations in your body. Walking in nature can be particularly beneficial, as it allows you to connect with the beauty of the natural world and experience a sense of awe and gratitude.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

