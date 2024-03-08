Advertisement

Staying physically active becomes increasingly important as we age, especially for women over forty. Regular exercise not only helps maintain a healthy weight but also improves cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles and bones, boosts mood, and enhances overall well-being. Here are some effective exercises tailored specifically for women over 40 to stay fit, strong, and healthy.

Cardiovascular exercises

Engaging in regular cardiovascular or aerobic exercises is crucial for heart health and weight management. Choose activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, dancing, or low-impact aerobics to get your heart pumping and improve endurance. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, spread throughout the week.

Strength training

Strength training is essential for building and maintaining muscle mass, which naturally declines with age. Incorporate resistance training exercises such as bodyweight exercises, weightlifting, resistance band workouts, or Pilates to strengthen muscles and improve overall body composition. Focus on targeting major muscle groups, including arms, legs, chest, back, and core, with compound exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups, and rows.

Flexibility and mobility exercises

Maintaining flexibility and mobility becomes increasingly important as we age to prevent stiffness, improve range of motion, and reduce the risk of injury. Incorporate stretching exercises, yoga, or tai chi into your routine to increase flexibility, enhance balance, and promote relaxation. Aim to stretch major muscle groups for at least 10-15 minutes daily to improve flexibility and mobility.

Core strengthening exercises

A strong core is essential for maintaining stability, posture, and overall functional fitness. Incorporate core-strengthening exercises such as planks, bridges, Russian twists, and bird-dogs to target the muscles of the abdomen, lower back, and pelvis. Focus on engaging the core muscles and maintaining proper form throughout each exercise to maximise effectiveness and prevent injury.

Balance and coordination exercises

As we age, maintaining balance and coordination becomes increasingly important to reduce the risk of falls and injuries. Incorporate balance exercises such as single-leg stands, heel-to-toe walks, and balance board exercises into your routine to improve stability and coordination. These exercises also help strengthen the muscles of the lower body and improve proprioception, or the body's awareness of its position in space.

Low-impact exercises

Opt for low-impact exercises to reduce strain on joints and minimise the risk of injury, especially if you have existing joint pain or arthritis. Choose activities such as swimming, cycling, elliptical training, or water aerobics to get a good workout without putting excessive stress on your joints.