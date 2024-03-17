Advertisement

Collagen, a pivotal protein abundant throughout the body, plays an essential role in the health and vitality of various tissues including skin, muscles, bones, and tendons. It's instrumental in healing wounds and maintaining skin's elasticity and firmness. However, certain health conditions, like osteogenesis imperfecta, are linked to diminished collagen levels, leading to slow wound healing and weakened bones.

Revitalising skin with collagen

High collagen levels result in skin that is smooth, firm, and rejuvenated. Collagen aids in the renewal and repair of skin cells. Here are several strategies for enhancing collagen production:

Image credit: Unsplash

Aloe Vera: A natural healer

Famed for its wound-healing capabilities, aloe vera boosts collagen production both topically and orally. Its cell-growth stimulation properties can significantly enhance skin collagen levels, making it a staple in both direct application and skincare products.

Vitamin C-rich foods

Vitamin C plays a crucial role in synthesising hyaluronic acid, which is known for its rapid recovery properties and joint relief. A diet rich in vitamin C and amino acids can elevate hyaluronic acid and collagen levels in the body, crucial for maintaining skin health. Foods like oranges, red peppers, kale, and strawberries are abundant in vitamin C.

Image credit: Unsplash

Ginseng: An age-defying root

Panax ginseng is celebrated for its anti-aging properties, improving skin's resilience without causing irritation. It enhances collagen growth, offering protection against UVB rays and promoting radiant skin through its antioxidant activity.

Cilantro: Collagen booster

Cilantro, or coriander leaf, is more than a culinary ingredient; it's a vitamin C powerhouse linked to increased collagen production. It contains linolenic acid, an anti-aging component that combats free radicals, thereby protecting skin cells and promoting a youthful complexion.

Incorporating these natural remedies into your skincare routine can significantly boost collagen levels, leading to healthier, more vibrant skin. Whether through diet, supplements, or topical applications, enhancing collagen production is a key strategy for achieving a youthful glow.