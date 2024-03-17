×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Tips To Combat Collagen Deficiency And Achieve Bright Skin

Collagen, a pivotal protein found in abundance throughout the body, is instrumental in healing wounds and maintaining skin's elasticity and firmness.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Collagen Booster
Collagen Booster | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Collagen, a pivotal protein abundant throughout the body, plays an essential role in the health and vitality of various tissues including skin, muscles, bones, and tendons. It's instrumental in healing wounds and maintaining skin's elasticity and firmness. However, certain health conditions, like osteogenesis imperfecta, are linked to diminished collagen levels, leading to slow wound healing and weakened bones.

Revitalising skin with collagen

High collagen levels result in skin that is smooth, firm, and rejuvenated. Collagen aids in the renewal and repair of skin cells. Here are several strategies for enhancing collagen production:

Image credit: Unsplash

Aloe Vera: A natural healer

Famed for its wound-healing capabilities, aloe vera boosts collagen production both topically and orally. Its cell-growth stimulation properties can significantly enhance skin collagen levels, making it a staple in both direct application and skincare products.

Vitamin C-rich foods

Vitamin C plays a crucial role in synthesising hyaluronic acid, which is known for its rapid recovery properties and joint relief. A diet rich in vitamin C and amino acids can elevate hyaluronic acid and collagen levels in the body, crucial for maintaining skin health. Foods like oranges, red peppers, kale, and strawberries are abundant in vitamin C.

Image credit: Unsplash

Ginseng: An age-defying root

Panax ginseng is celebrated for its anti-aging properties, improving skin's resilience without causing irritation. It enhances collagen growth, offering protection against UVB rays and promoting radiant skin through its antioxidant activity.

Cilantro: Collagen booster 

Cilantro, or coriander leaf, is more than a culinary ingredient; it's a vitamin C powerhouse linked to increased collagen production. It contains linolenic acid, an anti-aging component that combats free radicals, thereby protecting skin cells and promoting a youthful complexion.

Incorporating these natural remedies into your skincare routine can significantly boost collagen levels, leading to healthier, more vibrant skin. Whether through diet, supplements, or topical applications, enhancing collagen production is a key strategy for achieving a youthful glow.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

2 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

4 minutes ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

4 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

9 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

12 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

13 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

16 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

16 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

20 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

20 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

20 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

21 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

35 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

39 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

42 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

an hour ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FIR Filed Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in Mahadev App Case

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo