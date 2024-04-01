×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Training For A Marathon? Fitness Tips That Will Come In Handy For A Good Run

By following these tips and staying committed to your training plan, you can prepare effectively for the demands of marathon running.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Marathon training tips
Marathon training tips | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Training for a marathon is a challenge that also promises a lot of rewards. The end result is worth it after a  rewarding journey that requires dedication, perseverance, and careful planning. It is also important to understand that proper training is essential for success on race day. Here are some fitness tips to help you train effectively and achieve your marathon goals.    

Set realistic goals

Before you begin training, set realistic and achievable goals based on your fitness level, experience, and the time available until race day. Consider factors such as your desired finishing time, previous running experience, and any potential obstacles or limitations you may encounter during training.

 

Marathon training tips | Image: Unsplash

Follow a structured training plan

Invest in a structured marathon training plan that is tailored to your fitness level and goals. Look for plans that include a mix of running workouts, cross-training activities, rest days, and gradual increases in mileage to help you build endurance, strength, and speed safely and effectively.

Advertisement

Build mileage gradually

Avoid the temptation to increase mileage too quickly, as this can increase the risk of injury and burnout. Instead, gradually increase your weekly mileage by no more than 10% to allow your body to adapt to the demands of long-distance running and minimise the risk of overuse injuries.

Advertisement

Variety of workouts

Include a variety of running workouts in your training plan, including long runs, tempo runs, interval training, and recovery runs. Mixing up your workouts helps prevent boredom, improves fitness, and prepares your body for the demands of race day.

Advertisement

Prioritise recovery

Make recovery a priority by incorporating rest days, active recovery activities, and recovery techniques such as foam rolling, stretching, and massage into your training routine. Adequate rest and recovery are essential for allowing your muscles to repair and adapt to the stresses of training.

Advertisement

 

Marathon training tips | Image: Unsplash

Focus on nutrition and hydration

Fuel your body with a balanced diet rich in carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals to support your training and recovery. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day and replenishing electrolytes lost through sweat during long runs.

Listen to your body

Pay attention to your body's signals and adjust your training plan as needed based on how you feel. If you experience pain, fatigue, or signs of overtraining, take a step back, rest, and seek guidance from a healthcare professional or coach if necessary.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

a few seconds ago
Action on Bitcoin company

Bitcoin dips sharply

a few seconds ago
Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesha Pathirana

Lanka and Ban union

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.

Nashville Shooting

3 minutes ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen on captaincy

5 minutes ago
Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman

6 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Clarke's sad CSK news

7 minutes ago
Hacker

Govt's action on scam

7 minutes ago
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti's New Era

12 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya's Casual Look

13 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

15 minutes ago
Gold

Gold at record high

16 minutes ago
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima's Day Out

18 minutes ago
Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shares Goofy Video

18 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Shares Candid Video

19 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Gets Clicked

20 minutes ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Casual

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World10 hours ago

  3. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World18 hours ago

  4. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News18 hours ago

  5. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo