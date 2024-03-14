Advertisement

Squats are a fundamental compound exercise that targets multiple muscle groups in the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. They are incredibly versatile and can be modified in various ways to suit different fitness levels and goals. Here are some types of squat exercises you can try out on your next leg day at the gym.

Bodyweight squat

The bodyweight squat is the most basic variation of the squat exercise and is ideal for beginners or those new to strength training. To perform a bodyweight squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body by bending your knees and hips, and lower your torso until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Keep your chest up and back straight, then push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Goblet squat

The goblet squat is a variation of the squat that involves holding a weight close to your chest while performing the movement. Hold a dumbbell, kettlebell, or weight plate with both hands at chest level, then lower your body into a squat position. The goblet squat helps to improve core stability and balance while increasing resistance and intensity.

Sumo squat

The sumo squat targets the inner thighs and glutes more than the traditional squat by adopting a wider stance. Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and toes pointed slightly outward. Lower your body into a squat position, keeping your chest up and back straight, then push through your heels to return to the starting position. The sumo squat emphasises the adductor muscles of the inner thigh and helps improve hip mobility.

Bulgarian split squat

The Bulgarian split squat is a unilateral exercise that targets each leg independently, helping to correct muscle imbalances and improve stability. Stand facing away from a bench or platform with one foot elevated behind you. Lower your body into a squat position with the front knee tracking over the toes, then push through the front heel to return to the starting position. The Bulgarian split squat strengthens the quadriceps, glutes, and stabilising muscles of the core and hips.

Jump squat

The jump squat is a plyometric variation of the squat that adds an explosive element to the movement, increasing power and athleticism. Begin in a squat position with feet shoulder-width apart, then explosively jump upward, extending your legs and arms overhead. Land softly back into a squat position and immediately repeat the movement. Jump squats help to improve vertical jump height, lower body explosiveness, and cardiovascular fitness.