Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively For Your Body Type

Advertisement

Working out is a huge part of staying fit. If you are a fitness enthusiast, it is important to build a helpful workout regime as much as it is to have a nutrient-rich diet. Eating a nourishing diet will only be helpful in staying healthy if you compliment that with working out regularly. When we talk about workouts, we do not only mean picking up dumb-bells and lifting weights. We also mean staying active. Whether you get a fancy gym membership or you workout at home, join a dance class or maybe a pilates session, there is a lot to pick from.

Here are a few different types of workouts that you can try.

Advertisement

Home workout

This mode of workout is the most convenient yet budget-friendly way. However, it is important to note that either you should be well-versed with exercises or do it under supervision. Home workouts eliminate travel time, making it an ideal option for those with busy schedules. Whether it's squeezing in a quick session during a lunch break or having the freedom to choose workout times that suit your schedule, exercising at home puts you in control. A quick cardio before leaving for the office or after coming does not only help you stay fit, it refreshes you as well.

Advertisement

Gym workout

Gyms boast a wide range of exercise equipment, allowing you to try different types of workouts. From free weights and machines to cardio equipment, the gym provides ample options to target different muscle groups and understand what works for you. The gym environment gives you a sense of community and motivation. Training alongside others and sharing fitness journeys can boost morale, and encourage you to push your limits.

Advertisement

File photo of gym | Image; Unsplash

Pilates

Pilates is more than just exercise, it's a holistic approach to improving physical well-being. It focuses on principles such as concentration, precise movement patterns, controlled breathing, and core engagement. You can practice Pilates on specialised apparatuses like the reformer or on a simple mat, making it accessible to people of all fitness levels.

Advertisement

File photo of Pilates studio | Image: Unsplash

Functional training

Despite different types of workouts, functional training is one such term that has managed to stick around for years now. The idea is to make use of your whole body instead of focusing on specific muscle groups. It mainly consists of movements such as bending, twisting, and squatting.

Advertisement

Aerial yoga

Aerial yoga uses a hammock or yoga swing in order to allow you to perform a diverse range of poses that can traditionally not be done on a mat. To sum up, it is an amalgamation of yoga and pilates, aerial arts, and acrobatics. Practicing yoga has been considered as one of the best modes of fitness.