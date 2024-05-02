Advertisement

Recent changes to adult vaccination guidelines underscore the importance of staying current with immunisations. According to the latest updates by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), expanded recommendations now include broader age groups and specific at-risk populations to ensure widespread protection against several preventable diseases, as per a WebMD report.

Tips for vaccination based on immunity

The ACIP now advises all individuals between 13 and 26 years old to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. The vaccine is also recommended for males up to age 26 who engage in same-sex relations or have compromised immune systems. In response to chickenpox, adults lacking evidence of immunity are advised to get the varicella vaccine, with priority given to healthcare workers, educators, and those in close contact with high-risk groups or immunocompromised individuals.

For adults over 50, the shingles vaccine is emphasized to guard against the potential severe and painful effects of the disease. This recommendation extends to anyone without confirmed immunity who may be at risk of exposure.

The ACIP also focuses on the necessity of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, suggesting its administration to certain adults based on their age and risk factors, noting that those born before 1957 are generally considered immune to measles and mumps.

Image credit: Unsplash

The hepatitis B vaccination is strongly recommended for adults working in environments such as STD clinics, drug rehabilitation centers, or those in close contact with individuals with chronic hepatitis B, including healthcare and public safety workers.

Pneumococcal vaccines, which come in several forms including PCV13, PCV15, PCV20, and PPSV23, are advised for adults aged 19-64 with specific health conditions or smokers, and all individuals over 65.

Lastly, the ACIP recommends that everyone aged 6 and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine. They stress that complete vaccination occurs two weeks post the final dose, enabling people to safely resume pre-pandemic activities without masks or social distancing unless otherwise mandated.

These guidelines highlight the crucial role vaccines play in adult health care and preventive medicine.

