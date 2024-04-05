×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

Viral 3-2-1 Workout Trend: What Is It And Is It Worth The Hype?

Workouts have assumed an elevated sense of importance in the life of most courtesy of the boom of fitness influencers. The 3-2-1 trend is their latest offering.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
3-2-1 workouts
3-2-1 workouts | Image:Unsplash
Anybody who has consistently been in touch with workouts - be it an aggressive interest or a passing one - knows the importance of keeping things dynamic for the body by constantly switching pace. With every other industry and sector on the internet is booming with dime-a-dozen trends, the fitness sector is no stranger to the same. The latest focus of the internet in this regard seems to have zeroed in on the 3-2-1 workout regimen.

What is a 3-2-1 workout?


Right off the bat, put very simply, the 3-2-1 workout trend, refers to planning out your week of workouts in a way that it involves at least three days of strength training, two days of Pilates and a focused day dedicated to cardio. The seventh day in the lineup, is meant for active rest and recouperation. With the trend taking steam, many have also suggested switching around the numbers so as to be better aligned with personal fitness goals - for instance, doing three days of Pilates and two days of strength training, is reportedly as effective as the aforementioned breakdown. 

This workout regimens biggest selling point is striking a balance between giving the body variety while also being able to rely on a predictable routine - especially for those with a hectic lifestyle. Additionally, considering it is not that rigid with its rules, the 3-2-1 workout regimen can be embraced by people across the spectrum of fitness levels.

The 3-2-1 method has proven beneficial for those attempting to cinch their waist


It is a well-known fact that for most, when you are trying to whip your body into shape, the belly is the place the fat last leaves from. Embracing the 3-2-1 workout method in this regard, has proven rather beneficial for those attempting to tone their abs. While it is of course the variety of movement the body is being provided with which ensures results, a special mention must be made for Pilates.

While strength training and cardio are the usual rule of thumb routines gym enthusiasts take to, Pilates is still a niche interest in the workout sector. With its focus on lengthening and strengthening the core and the body, introducing Pilates, multiple times a week, may just be the trump card you have been looking for. 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

