Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 6th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Walking vs Running - Which Cardiovascular Workout Is Better For Weight Loss?

Are you a regular runner, or do you prefer walking? While both help in weight loss, does one trump the other when it comes to overall benefits?

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

Walking vs Running - Which Cardio Workout Is Better For Weight Loss? | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Walking and running are two very popular forms of cardiovascular workouts. Both activities offer numerous health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, increased stamina, and calorie burning. However, when it comes to weight loss, is one better than the other? Let us first look at the benefits of both and then figure out if one trumps the other.

Walking

Walking is a low-impact cardio exercise that is accessible to people of all fitness levels. It requires minimal equipment and can be easily incorporated into daily routines, making it an excellent choice for beginners or those with joint issues. While walking at a brisk pace can elevate your heart rate and burn calories, it typically burns fewer calories per minute compared to running.

Walking is a low-impact cardio exercise | Image: Pexels

Benefits of walking for weight loss

  • Walking is a sustainable form of exercise that can be maintained over longer durations without causing excessive fatigue or strain on the body.
     
  • Almost anyone can walk, regardless of fitness level, age, or physical condition, making it an inclusive and accessible exercise option.
     
  • Walking is low-impact and places less stress on the joints and muscles than running, reducing the risk of injury, especially for beginners or individuals recovering from injuries.

Running

Running is a high-impact aerobic exercise that involves faster movement and higher intensity compared to walking. It requires more energy and effort but also offers greater calorie burn and cardiovascular benefits. Running at a moderate to high intensity can significantly elevate your heart rate and metabolism, leading to more calories burned in a shorter period.

Running requires more energy | Image: Pexels

Benefits of running for weight loss

  • Running burns more calories per minute compared to walking, making it a more efficient option for weight loss, especially when performed at a moderate to high intensity.
     
  • Running at a higher intensity can boost your metabolism and continue to burn calories even after you've finished your workout, known as the afterburn effect or excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC).
     
  • It challenges the cardiovascular system and helps improve endurance, stamina, and overall heart health.

Which cardio option is better for weight loss?

The effectiveness of walking vs. running for weight loss ultimately depends on individual factors such as fitness level, intensity, duration, and consistency. While running burns more calories in a shorter time frame, walking offers a sustainable and accessible option for people of all ages and fitness levels.

For beginners or those with joint issues, walking can be an excellent starting point for building endurance and gradually increasing intensity. Running, on the other hand, suits people who are used to some sort of workout and have the physical strength to commit to it.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

