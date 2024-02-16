Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan, often called the Greek God of Bollywood, has what we call, an envious physique. The actor and his abs are the cause of both wonder and envy. However, if you want a physique like him, his physical trainer, Kris Gethin has given us a little sneak peek into what his diet and workout routine looks like.

Hritik’s transformation for Fighter

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kris said that for Fighter, Hrithik wanted to put on a little bit, but not too much as he was playing the character of an Airforce Officer, so he had to look active and agile, not bulked up. Kris said, “ He has got very full muscle bellies, which give him a little bit more of a three-dimensional look on-screen”. He said that although he was concerned about the transformation because of Hrithik’s injuries and age, the actor’s focus and dedication made it possible.

Workout and diet for Fighter shoot

Hrithik's transformation | Image: Instagram - @hrithikroshan

The actor would start his day with a healthy breakfast and let that settle. After an hour, his workout would start., which would mostly be weights, around 5 times a week. That would be followed by cardio, which could be a jog or agility work or on a bike. He would also do HIIT workouts including kettlebells, battle ropes, or burpees. This would last for 30 minutes. When he would not do weights, he did two cardio sessions.

Hrithik was on a protein-rich healthy diet | Image: Unsplash

As far as diet is concerned, Hritik was having six meals a day, which were 5 solid meals and 1 protein shake. They would be paced at every 3 hours after waking up. His protein-rich diet consisted of egg whites, grilled or boiled chicken, fish, oats, and the indispensable whey protein shake. Hrithik’s trainer said that the actor sacrificed any and every ‘bad’ food for months. Such was his dedication that he did not even take a bite on celebrations or holidays.