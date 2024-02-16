Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Want Hrithik Roshan's Shredded Look In Fighter? Actor's Workout, Diet Plan Revealed

Hrithik's physical trainer, Kris Gethin has given us a little sneak peek into what his diet and workout routine looks like.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hrithik Roshan’s Diet And Workout
Hrithik Roshan’s Diet And Workout | Image:Instagram - Hrithik Roshan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan, often called the Greek God of Bollywood, has what we call, an envious physique. The actor and his abs are the cause of both wonder and envy. However, if you want a physique like him, his physical trainer, Kris Gethin has given us a little sneak peek into what his diet and workout routine looks like.

Hritik’s transformation for Fighter

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kris said that for Fighter, Hrithik wanted to put on a little bit, but not too much as he was playing the character of an Airforce Officer, so he had to look active and agile, not bulked up. Kris said, “ He has got very full muscle bellies, which give him a little bit more of a three-dimensional look on-screen”. He said that although he was concerned about the transformation because of Hrithik’s injuries and age, the actor’s focus and dedication made it possible.

Workout and diet for Fighter shoot

Hrithik's transformation | Image: Instagram - @hrithikroshan

The actor would start his day with a healthy breakfast and let that settle. After an hour, his workout would start., which would mostly be weights, around 5 times a week. That would be followed by cardio, which could be a jog or agility work or on a bike. He would also do HIIT workouts including kettlebells, battle ropes, or burpees. This would last for 30 minutes. When he would not do weights, he did two cardio sessions.

Advertisement
Hrithik was on a protein-rich healthy diet | Image: Unsplash

As far as diet is concerned, Hritik was having six meals a day, which were 5 solid meals and 1 protein shake. They would be paced at every 3 hours after waking up. His protein-rich diet consisted of egg whites, grilled or boiled chicken, fish, oats, and the indispensable whey protein shake. Hrithik’s trainer said that the actor sacrificed any and every ‘bad’ food for months. Such was his dedication that he did not even take a bite on celebrations or holidays.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

11 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

12 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

12 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

12 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

12 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

13 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

13 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

13 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

15 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. M&M shares jump after supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. India News6 minutes ago

  3. BYD plans to launch third EV in India

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: BJP Probe Panel Enroute Sandeshkhali Stopped by Bengal Police

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo